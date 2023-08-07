Opinion: Sports venues’ names may change, but loyalties don’t

My love-hate relationship with Sun Devil Stadium began in 1995, when I scored free tickets to an Arizona Cardinals home game. This was a September afternoon matchup. The thermometer hovered near triple digits. That was the day I learned that you didn’t want to sit “on the sunny side” of Sun Devil Stadium – ever. Full stop.
I began reminiscing about Sun Devil – surely the most accurately named event venue in all America – the day Arizona State University sent out a flowery press release touting “one of the most dynamic naming rights deals in college athletics.”
Henceforth, Sun Devil Stadium will be called Mountain America Stadium. You know, after Mountain America Credit Union, headquartered in Sandy, Utah, and with eight branches in the Valley.
This deal raises two big questions for me.
One, must we call A Mountain “Mountain A” from now on? And two, will this name actually catch on with students, alums and fans?
As a creature of habit, I’m a late adopter when it comes to new names for old places. Around the same time as I learned about Sun Devil’s broiling sun, I began attending Suns games at the old America West Arena downtown.
In 2005, that building was renamed US Airways Center. Then the new names kept coming: Talking Stick Resort Arena, PHX Arena, Phoenix Suns Arena, then Footprint Center, after a Gilbert-based company I had to look up to write this piece.
Footprint, according to its website, is “focused on changing the world.” In addition to being modest, they “design, develop and manufacture plant-based fiber solutions. Our first goal is to eliminate single-use plastics that harm consumers and the planet.”
Sounds awesome, so long as they don’t manufacture those crappy paper straws. Then I stand opposed.
Regardless, I have yet to utter the phrase “Footprint Center,” despite having attended multiple games and concerts there of late. Somewhere during that streak of naming rights deals, I simply started calling it “the Suns arena.”
There was no ill intent in my rejecting the brand name; it’s simply what the building is in my head.
Just like the stadium on the West side where the Cardinals play has always been “Cardinals stadium,” never University of Phoenix Stadium or State Farm Stadium.
The same goes for the baseball stadium downtown. When it opened, I called it Bank One Ballpark, or, as a joke, Bob. Eventually, I started calling it “the baseball stadium,” even after the name changed to Chase Field.
People’s tendency to ignore new names makes me wonder if naming rights deals are worth the expense. Predictably, Twitter – uh, I mean X – was almost universally opposed to the new name, with most posts unfit to print. @brookskcbsradio captured the general mood, writing: “First Sparky gets demoted in stature and now this. Frank Kush is probably rolling over in his grave.”
I was less angry about the deal than I was resigned. History is cheap anymore, but for those of us who cherish good memories, they remain alive regardless.
I covered Super Bowl XXX at Sun Devil Stadium, saw the Cowboys beat the Steelers, and saw Diana Ross sing “Take Me Higher” before flying out of the stadium by helicopter.
Sun Devil was where ASU’s football team famously shut out top-ranked Nebraska 19-0 on the 1996 night the gridiron was christened Frank Kush Field. It’s where I saw the Rolling Stones and U2, and where I left heartbroken in 1999, when Tennessee whipped my beloved Florida State Seminoles 23-16 for a national championship.
The moral to this story? You can always buy a new name, but you can’t buy hearts and minds.
That’s an eternal truth, along with never sit on the sunny side at Mountain America.
