Arizona’s senior senator has received quite an education, and not all of it has come in the classroom.
Kyrsten Sinema can boast of earning a B.A. from Brigham Young University at 18 and no fewer than four advanced degrees from Arizona State University.
But, like many who run for public office, her real political education came from the “School of Hard Knocks.”
In 2002, Sinema mounted a campaign for the State House, running as an Independent affiliated with the Arizona Green Party. She finished dead last in a field of five candidates, attracting 8 percent of the vote.
In 2004, as a newly-minted Democrat, she won election as a state representative for Arizona’s 15th District. During her three terms in the House, Sinema rose through the party ranks, eventually becoming Assistant Minority Leader.
Some other lessons were learned along the way.
In 2006, Sinema offered a harsh, profanity laced assessment of “new feminism,” saying “These women who act like staying at home, leeching off their husbands or boyfriends, and just cashing the checks is some sort of feminism…That’s bulls** What are we really talking about here?”
Facing a firestorm of criticism, Sinema apologized and served up an I-was-just-kidding rhetorical defense.
Kyrsten did a pretty good job herself in climbing the political ladder. Six years in the House, followed by a less than one year in the State Senate, as she resigned that office to successfully run for Congress in the newly constituted 9th District.
Fast-forward 11 years. Sinema is now gearing up to run for a second term in the U.S. Senate and the political climate in Arizona reflects the seasonal change: it’s getting hotter.
So, like another Arizonan who served in the Senate before her, she is opting for an “unconventionally conventional path,” metaphorically saddling up a rhetorical race horse named “Maverick.”
Meet the “new” Kyrsten Sinema…who wouldn’t mind at all if you call her “McCain 2.0.”
That was clear when she was invited to “Face the Nation” on CBS from the McCain Institute’s “Sedona Forum” in early May. Margaret Brennan, the CBS interviewer, who like Sinema, was a guest speaker at the Forum, began the broadcast by invoking McCain’s memory and his “straight talk.”
Brennan’s fulsome praise for the late Senator afforded Sinema the chance to talk straightaway about following her version of the McCain model of Senate stewardship.
Invoking memories of McCain’s last Senate floor speech, Sinema said, “He spoke about the importance of getting rid of the uninspiring activities you see now of partisanship and restoring the inspiring activity of working together.”
Actually, Sinema’s new “inspiration” was born out of necessity. Acting on a tip that a long-rumored challenge for the 2024 Democrat nomination would come to fruition from Rep. Ruben Gallego, Sinema opted for some early December drama as 2022 was drawing to a close. She announced she had become a registered Independent in Arizona.
Her announcement beat Gallego’s entry into the Senate race by more than a month and side-stepped the need to beat him in a bruising primary.
But it sets the stage for a three-way General Election race in 2024.
Sinema’s campaign calculus? That she can attract Arizona’s fastest growing group of voters—her “fellow” Independents, who trail GOP voters by a mere 10,000 registrations—and keep the Democrats still devoted to her from that party’s registered base, faces a deficit of 175,000 registrants less than the top two voter affiliations.
Add the “Open Border” Republicans— who claim to be conservative, but feel most comfortable spouting pieties about “God’s Children” while gladly shifting entitlement costs to American taxpayers and depressing wages for American workers—and Sinema believes that would comprise her winning coalition.
Unlike her first run for public office as an Independent two decades ago, the “Green” with which Sinema now identifies is campaign cash.
Her latest fundraising totals reveal a war chest of $10 million. Among her donors: Ken Mehlman, campaign manager for Bush-Cheney 2004 and former chairman of the RNC now employed by the Wall Street firm, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts.
That’s why, in the style of John McCain, Sinema talks about “bipartisan solutions” to the border mess.
It could work for her, too – unless Arizona voters are properly educated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.