Ex-FCC Chairman Newton H. Minow famously called television “a vast wasteland” in the early 1960’s.
But during that decade, the networks consistently aired programs with a singular holiday theme during one special week in December and the practice continued through the rest of the 20th century.
Not just Christmas specials for the kids, featuring Charlie Brown, Rudolph, and Frosty…nor those aimed more at an older demographic, with Bing Crosby, Bob Hope, and Perry Como.
Regularly scheduled prime time shows—regardless of genre—all featured one episode each year with a Christmas theme.
Not so with “The Invaders.”
Producer Quinn Martin’s science-fiction series about an alien race from outer space taking over Earth just didn’t lend itself to silver bells, sleigh rides, or “chestnuts roasting on an open fire.”
But now, a long-form Christmas “reality series” may be in production.
The theme is not science fiction, but political science, and it’s airing on C-SPAN 2, the “home channel” of the United States Senate.
With apologies to the late Quinn Martin, call it “The New Invaders: A Christmas Gift.”
Starring in this production is our own Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Arizona). Though her costume designer may hope otherwise, Sinema will probably not challenge Senate decorum by wearing a daringly-styled suit befitting a provocative “Santa’s Helper.”
But make no mistake: Arizona’s senior senator is actively involved as a “political provocateur.”
She has teamed up with a “co-star,” Sen. Thom Tillis (R-North Carolina), and together they hope to turn “The World’s Greatest Deliberative Body” into a rapid-delivery gift fulfillment center.
Like a pair of over-caffeinated elves surrounded by empty Red Bull cans, they are hurriedly cobbling together controversial legislation that heretofore has been unable to clear the Senate.
In the spirit of Senators Past (and also “passed”), it’s another pass at amnesty for illegal aliens.
And this time, amid the holiday rush and a rash of Republican Senate retirements, it could very well succeed.
Regular readers may recall that in April there was a prediction in this space of such an occurrence prior to the conclusion of this Congress. But of the quartet of Senators mentioned then, only Tillis remains. He’s now been joined by Sinema, who’s feeling political heat back home.
Leftist activists found their ardor cooling for Kyrsten when she opposed ending the filibuster.
With widespread speculation that Sinema could face a spirited challenge in the next Democratic primary, Kyrsten has opted to strut her thigh-high boots along a path once shuffled by the wing tips of Dennis DeConcini and the late John McCain.
In August, there was her “high stakes horse trading,” insisting on language in the wildly misnamed “Inflation Reduction Act” that shielded well-heeled investors from a “carried interest” tax increase.
The language was added, Sinema voted “aye,” and her advocacy carried another kind of interest from the investment community—one that bolstered her campaign war chest to the tune of $1.5 million.
It’s now time for Kyrsten to get back to her grassroots on the Left and lavish attention on a long-held priority.
Of course, amnesty also has boosters who claim to be conservative, like Tillis. Namely, it’s the “anything for money” crowd willing to sacrifice our collective national security – and what’s left of any middle-class financial security – all the while shouting “It’s the free market at work!”
Nope. It’s a “market distortion” that floods the workplace with cheap labor and depresses wages for the law-abiding.
But Sinema’s sole focus is political, since the bill will bolster Joe Biden’s efforts to erase the southern border, and will result in millions of “cheap votes” for the Left, helping Democrats achieve their dream of one-party political dominance.
Sinema and Tillis claim that their amnesty is only for “Dreamers,” but it will be a nightmare to enforce.Krysten’s Christmas gift to you? America as a “vast wasteland.”
Editor’s note: This column was written before Sen. Sinema announced last week that she has changed her registration to independent.
