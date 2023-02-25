While the idea of making some easy money by making a home available for short-term rentals is great in theory, several variables make the process quite complex and demanding — and any mistakes can be costly.
Before taking on a new passive income endeavor, it is critical for Arizonans to get up to speed on the tax, time and budget constraints surrounding short-term rentals to minimize liability and stress.
Although VRBO and Airbnb are taxed differently, here are some general considerations to keep in mind.
It’s a common misconception is that every property can be a short-term rental that lends itself to massive tax savings. In reality, there are four categories for short-term rental tax deduction: pass-through, real estate deprecation, business expenses and home office expenses. All of them lay out specific parameters to qualify for deductions. Most importantly, to qualify for short-term rental tax deduction, you must meet all IRS eligibility requirements.
• The IRS limits the number of days owners can stay in the home and still deduct expenses; if they exceed this limit, they may not be able to apply deductions.
• Owners need to be careful with their furnishing budget, as only up to 20% of these expenses are tax-deductible.
• If there is a W-2 income involved, a CPA can ensure that all other deduction options from deferred compensation and stocks to mitigate employment-related tax liability are applied.
• If owners intend to shelter W-2 income with Schedule C losses, the IRS has rules about that too that will limit the ability to claim deductions.
• Subleasing should be avoided, if possible, as it comes with even greater liability risks given there is no ownership of property involved.
Additionally, to limit your investment income, your tax professional can help you explore long-term rentals and utilize tax-now, tax-later, tax-never investments.
Once it’s determined that a short-term rental can be profitable, then day-to-day management comes into play. Owning a rental property requires significant time and effort that many full-time professionals won’t have time for, which makes other investments – including investing in stock – a better option.
It’s important to note that most short-term rentals are filled at least 70% of the time, which means owners need to stay engaged in the booking process and be responsive to residents. They will also need to handle all finances and accounting (or hire a trusted CPA firm to do so) and carefully track profit to ensure your efforts are worthwhile.
There are also new regulations emerging around short-term rentals. Recently, the City of Scottsdale implemented new regulations for short-term rentals that went into effect Jan. 8, 2023, and other municipalities may soon follow suit. Owners should be prepared to jump through several licensing and insurance hoops before they can legally start renting.
While it seems most short-term rentals seem to be a very profitable venture, there’s a good chance that owners will actually be investing for a year or two before they see any profit. In addition to furnishing costs ranging from $7,000 to $20,000, most hosts spend the following on monthly expenses:
• Mortgage: $2,000 - $3,000
• HOA: $100 - $200
• Insurance: $100 - $200
• Utilities & Internet: $300 (Arizona average)
• Overhead: $700 - $2,000
• Maintenance: 1% of property’s annual value
• Management Service (Optional): 10%-40% of income
These costs can stack up quickly, but there are still several ways owners can maximize their profit:
• Own, don’t lease: Lock in that mortgage rate to avoid yearly rent hikes
• Offer alternative rates during peak seasons
• Remarket to travel nurses and similar professions
• Use a self-service management software
• Be strategic in deciding whether “extra” amenities and furnishes will actually increase value
• Encourage renters to be mindful of energy use
While renting out your home can be costly and time-consuming, it may also pay dividends over time.
The team at eeCPA provides unconventional entrepreneurs with the guidance they need to kickstart their short-term rental success stories.
Elizabeth Hale has helped entrepreneurs, investors, family offices and commercial real estate developers pinpoint new and creative avenues for growth while mitigating risk. eecpa.com.
