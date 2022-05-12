T.S. Eliot made the celebrated observation that “April is the cruelest month” in his critically acclaimed poem, “The Wasteland,” published in 1922. A century later, a small group of U.S. Senators gathered late in that cruel month to formulate a cruel fate for our nation.
Under the banner of “bipartisanship,” these senators have proclaimed that they are “practical problem solvers.” In reality, they will create an even larger problem: delivering amnesty to the millions of illegal aliens who have flooded into our country…and who continue to cross our porous southern border with the complete cooperation of the Biden Administration.
You might think “bipartisan” means Republicans and Democrats working across party lines to achieve common-sense public policy.
If only.
In Washington, the truly accurate definition of “bipartisan” is quite different. The “Dissembling Dictionary of ‘Swampspeak’” defines it as “Republicans caving into Democrats and their media cheerleaders to enact policies at odds with GOP promises.”
And that was the purpose of the late April meeting among a quartet belonging to the “World’s Most Exclusive Club.” For the Democrats, it involved Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois, Chairman of the Judiciary Committee, and Sen. Alex Padilla of California, who chairs the Judiciary Subcommittee on Immigration. For the Republicans, Sen. John Cornyn of Texas was joined by Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina.
Because three of the four will not face voters again until 2026, they are essentially immune from current political pressure. Padilla will try to win a full six -year term this fall. Given California’s transformation from “Golden State” into “Third World wannabe,” the freshman Senator probably considers his role in formalizing this “final amnesty” will not only guarantee his place in history, but keep him in the Senate for as long as he wishes to remain.
“Final amnesty” is exactly the goal here, but the two Republicans who are part of this group are rationalizing that their involvement will somehow bring “improvements” to any final legislative product.
Instead, they’ll end up with a couple of crumbs. And the United States will end up as a nation profoundly changed.
While it’s true that the Senate declined to take up an earlier House passed-bill, that stalled legislation provides clues about what a final product may include: “temporary” legal status for some illegal border crossers and measures to “streamline” legal immigrant processing.
Tillis doggedly clings to the Chamber of Commerce vision of an unfettered flow of foreign workers, depressing wages for Americans and shifting healthcare costs for those new workers onto taxpayers, and claims with a straight face that his “bipartisan efforts” will actually help the country.
“This is the time to maybe set politics aside a little bit and get good policy in place so we can do our part to lessen the burden that people are feeling here in the country,” Tillis said. North Carolina’s junior senator is mistaken to believe that his newfound allies across the aisle will ever “set politics aside.”
Democrats want cheap votes; Republicans like Tillis want cheap labor.
But with 60 votes needed to pass such a bill, who are the 10 Republicans we can expect to see vote “aye?”
Let’s begin with the three most likely to abandon their party: Romney of Utah, Murkowski of Alaska, and Collins of Maine. Then come the Republican retirees looking to line up lobbying work as “former senators”: Shelby of Alabama, Blunt of Missouri, Burr of North Carolina, Portman of Ohio, and Toomey of Pennsylvania.
Look for the GOP Leadership to provide a couple of votes—Whip John Thune (R-SD) and Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY)—and Voila! Ten Republican votes for amnesty, with Thom Tillis to spare! Expect John Cornyn to abandon the bill at some point; his Texas constituents will set him straight…but conceivably five more GOP’ers could vote yes.
In that fashion, Republicans will again snatch defeat from the jaws of victory in the Senate, and richly deserve the dubious distinction of “The Stupid Party.”
Sorry if that sounds cruel.
