Opinion: Rise of independent voters is encouraging

Mixed between news of former President Donald Trump’s multiple indictments and the latest investigation into our current president’s troubled son, I happened across a local news story that provided a glimmer of hope concerning our ongoing partisan warfare.
Last month, the number of registered Independents in Arizona surpassed the number of registered Republicans and Democrats to become the largest single voting bloc in our state.
At last count, Arizona is home to 1,450,697 independents versus 1,445,127 Republicans and 1,260,659 Democrats. There are another 40,000 folks who are either Libertarians or members of the No Labels Party, which appears to dislike labels and winning elections.
I registered as an independent way back when, after concluding that neither Team Red nor Team Blue seemed all that interested in representing me as opposed to raising money, consolidating power and winning elections.
I have sometimes temporarily flipped my voter registration, however, to vote in a primary election — a right denied independents per Arizona law, though our tax dollars certainly pay for them.
Given that I’ve lived in districts where whoever won the primary would undoubtedly win the seat, changing my registration was the only way to have a voice, even if it was the equivalent of whispering into a tornado.
The headline about this rising tide of independents fueled a longtime fantasy of mine that’s still a longshot: that I wake up one day and our two dominant political parties are on life support, supplanted by voters who are more interested in solving problems than in voting a straight ticket meanwhile screaming at everyone who disagrees with them.
Unfortunately, politics in our state — and the U.S. — have never been more tribal.
Where once upon a time, each party had a moderate element that functioned as a persuadable middle, now it appears that voters on both sides have drifted toward the extremes.
That’s given rise to abysmal behavior all around, with the loudest voices (crackpots like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for the conservatives and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez for the progressives) whipping their base into a frenzy at the slightest provocation.
This angry streak isn’t merely depressing as hell.
It effectively poisons potential conversations on issues of substance, from how best to keep our communities safe to what to teach in our schools to how to spend our precious tax dollars.
My result? If we can’t have a serious conversation about what a sixth grader should learn in the classroom without cleaving into opposing teams to scream about critical race theory or the politics of pronouns, then Arizona’s K-12 schools are likely to continue to struggle for eternity.
As you read this, there’s a ballot measure meant to create open primaries that might declaw the two dominant parties a bit — but it needs more than 350,000 signatures to get on the 2024 ballot, where it will surely be opposed by Dems and the GOP.
Amid that backdrop, we’re about to have an interesting three-way fight for a U.S. Senate seat between Dem Congressman Ruben Gallego, now-independent incumbent Kyrsten Sinema and — though she isn’t officially in yet — retired newsreader turned full-time bulls--t artist Kari Lake.
The conventional wisdom seems to be that Gallego and Sinema will savage each other on the left, splitting the Democrat and left-leaning independent vote, thus opening a path for Lake to win on the right. I’m not so sure.
Those of us who have quit the old parties did so because we have an independent streak. Left or right don’t describe us quite so easily.
At nearly 1.5 million strong and counting, we’re mostly wondering what the heck is keeping the rest of you from joining us?
