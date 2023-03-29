Another Saint Patrick’s Day has come and gone, so pack up your garishly green sweater and put away your shamrock-shaped badge with “Kiss me, I’m Irish!”
Now, the legacy of another Patrick who emerged as a modern-day prophet of what America could become – and circle the date Jan. 20 on your calendar.
It was on that last day of the workweek in the first month of this year that longtime “Newsmax Insider” Patrick J. Buchanan gave that website a scoop: his forthcoming syndicated column would be his last.
Of course, confining a description of Buchanan to a mere mention of his affiliation with a conservative news outlet is akin to restricting the resume’ of Thomas Jefferson to his status as the inventor of the dumbwaiter.
While history understandably devotes several volumes to the “Sage of Monticello,” it should also make room for much more than just a footnote on this most “Un-Washington” of native Washingtonians and his three campaigns for the Presidency.
After all, Buchanan served as a White House advisor to the two GOP chief executives who were re-elected by historic margins—Richard Nixon, who carried 49 states in 1972, and Ronald Reagan, who won 49 states as well as DC, but lost Minnesota in 1984.
Now that he’s retired at 84, both friends and foes find it difficult to believe that Pat will strictly observe his right to remain silent in the “Courtroom of Public Opinion.”
That’s because he punctuated his years advising presidents and running for the office himself as a celebrated and unapologetically conservative columnist and commentator.
And it’s the “unapologetic” part of that description that prompted so many jeers and so much static from today’s mislabeled “Liberals.” In fact, it was alleged that one wag from the “socialist authoritarian” camp could scarcely contain his glee, crowing that “The ‘Great Right Hope’ has left the debate!”
Don’t be so sure.
Even if he refuses all interviews and never writes another column, Buchanan’s voice endures.
You won’t have to track down old recordings of Pat’s days as the original conservative co-host of CNN’s “Crossfire,” nor his later time at MSNBC—where those letters have come to stand for “Makeup Stuff and Never Believe Conservatives.”
Instead, it is the simple power of his prose – and many of the ideas behind it.
The words used by Buchanan—in several of his aforementioned columns, his 13 books and on the campaign trail—are not only on the Right, most are absolutely right.
In 1992, he challenged incumbent President George H.W. Bush, and made an eloquent case against what today is called “equity.”
“If discrimination is wrong when practiced against black men and women, it is wrong when practiced against any man or woman. All quotas in federal agencies will be abolished—and the ideas of excellence and merit will be restored.”
From his 1996 campaign for the Republican nomination, where he scored early wins in Louisiana, Missouri, and New Hampshire, Buchanan bemoaned Bush 41’s relaxed border security and increasingly incoherent approach to immigration. What he described over a quarter century ago sounds as if it’s ripped from today’s headlines:
“We need a sea wall to stop the tidal wave of illegal immigration and narcotics sweeping over our southern border. We need a ‘time out’ on legal immigration—to assimilate and Americanize the millions who have come in recent decades.”
Ironically, Donald Trump briefly battled Buchanan for the Reform Party nomination in 2000. Though the billionaire businessman quickly withdrew, it appears he became an “apprentice” to Pat’s political philosophy, eventually adopting its cornerstone as his own.
In fact, the Trump of today sounds like the Buchanan of three decades ago, who wrote, “Our resolve is to put America First, to make America First again, and to keep America First…We must begin to look out for the forgotten Americans right here in the United States.”
Pat Buchanan will not be forgotten, nor will many of his ideas gather dust. Instead, Americans will come to regard him as a “Prophet without Office.”
