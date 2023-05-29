Steve Clawson’s voice was a gift from heaven and it took him far both in geography and his radio career.
He started as a reporter at WTRX in Flint, Michigan, an AM sports station with all the power of a hair dryer. Then, 34 years ago, he moved west to work at KTAR.
Steve spent 14 years there as a reporter, anchor, a producer and the most decent human being in the newsroom. Later, he worked at KFYI, Fox 10 and with the Skyview Networks.
KTAR was where we met. It was where we passed thousands of hours, me at the microphone jabbering and Steve in my ear as the producer. To the extent that the show did not stink, Clawson made it so.
He was one of those rare souls who made you better every day. Steve taught me about radio and how, as he told me often, “to keep the needle moving.”
He was the voice of reason when I was too inflammatory and the voice of the listener when the show felt too slow. A night owl, he scanned the news during reruns of SportsCenter until I awakened at 4 a.m.
“Between the two of us,” he always joked, “we’ve got the clock covered.”
After radio, Steve joined me at a downtown Phoenix ad agency, using his endless contacts to help clients make news.
Rarely did I stick my head in his office and find him without a bottle of Coke in one hand and a raft of stats about the latest linebacker signed by his beloved University of Michigan Wolverines.
Steve’s voice, delivery and joyous grin made your name sound like an announcement. He’d sing-song it, grinning: “Dayyy-vvvvid Lei-booo-wittzzzz.”
I hear him when I close my eyes. Which is why I can barely comprehend that Steve died last week at just 64.
Steve’s passing feels like the end of an era in Valley journalism. He was never unfair, always thorough, ever professional. In 1992, KTAR sent to him Los Angeles to cover the Rodney King riots and Steve did legendary work inside the chaos.
Twice named Associated Press Reporter of the Year, he wove stories in sound about the Northridge earthquake, the Oklahoma City bombing and the O.J. Simpson not guilty verdict. In 2001, we flew to New York for shows about the aftermath of the Sept. 11 terror attacks and the Arizona Diamondbacks’ World Series win over the New York Yankees.
If Steve slept more than a couple hours a night on that trip, he hid it damn well. His enthusiasm for news was boundless, as was his positivity. Our former colleague Diana Fronterhouse nailed Steve perfectly in a Facebook tribute.
“He had HOPE,” Diana wrote. ”In an industry that’s filled with jaded, hard-bitten realists, Steve always had this air of positivity and wanting to build something better for all of us.”
Steve loved Seinfeld, which he quoted at every possible opportunity. Steve also loved betting football, McRib sandwiches, and the occasional practical joke.
In 1994, he got then-Suns owner Jerry Colangelo to play along with a world-class April Fool’s gag, announcing that henceforth all Suns broadcasts would be “pay per listen.” KTAR even set up a special phone number for would-be subscribers.
Once they called, they were told the promo was a prank.
Steve had a laugh that made everyone laugh with him. I can picture him in heaven right now, cracking up with friends old and new about Seinfeld’s “Junior Mint episode” and Michigan’s chances of making it three in a row against Ohio State this season.
All his years in news represent just a piece of Steve’s legacy. A consummate reporter, he was a far better human being. Godspeed, buddy. You will be loved and missed forever.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.