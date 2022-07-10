Chris Matthews, during the “pre-MSNBC Celebrity” phase of his career, penned an article in 1991 for “The New Republic” in which he detailed the parentally partisan roles of the two major parties, based on the basic family unit.
“‘Daddy’ (the Republican) locks the door at night and brings home the bacon. ‘Mommy’ (the Democrat) worries when the kids are sick and makes sure each one gets treated fairly.”
Today that convenient partisan shorthand is as outdated as the 1950’s TV sitcoms which Matthews claimed as the inspiration for his theory. Three decades later, the “family political dynamic” must include a third group of active participants.
Biology, psychology, and current events indicate that the new “contributors” to the political process are spoiled brats who throw public tantrums. And their profane exhibitions are decidedly “family unfriendly.”
“Peoples’ Exhibit A” comes from right here in Arizona.
The Pima Country Democratic Party promoted an event—a protest, actually— for Independence Day. Sadly, the “F” in the first word of the event’s name did not stand for the “Fourth.”
That tweet subsequently disappeared faster than you could fry an egg on a sidewalk in Sahuarita during the summer.
In its place came a longer twitter thread, which began in contrite fashion: “PCDP posted a graphic which, we agree, was in poor taste…That was a mistake, and we will do better.”
So far, so good…but so-so must have been the reaction of the Pima County Dems involved in drafting that internet response. As is often the case, a party committee tasked with formulating a reply is usually more concerned with arriving at a consensus rather than quelling a controversy. And this one was no different.
The subsequent two threads of the replacement tweet grew more shrill and combative: “Make no mistake, however. We support the event which will be on July 4 at 7p.m. at Reid Park.
“The event was organized to help women in our community grieve for the loss of their bodily autonomy, which we consider an elemental right. Our posting of the graphic upset some people. We urge you to save your outrage for the women in this state who will die of botched abortions. Arizona is not a good place to be a woman right now.”
Apparently, Reid Park in Tucson on the Fourth of July was not a good place to be for radical leftists who hoped to draw attention to a stance they would characterize as “pro choice.”
Why?
Because Tucson media outlets made a conscious choice not to cover the event with the obscene name.
Usually, newsroom assignment editors make every effort to cover events organized by leftist grievance mongers
But in this case, the theme was so objectionable that it resulted in non-coverage.
Clearly, the dropping of the “f-bomb” in polite company has grown in frequency, and neither political ideology nor partisan label insures that it will not be uttered. But this coarsening of our culture cannot be condoned under any circumstance…least of all to curse Independence Day.
A Democrat-turned-Republican offered a humorous take on the differences between our two major parties, including a gentle nudge to the party of his youth, and an exaltation of the party he joined, while including a mention of Independence Day.
“Republicans think every day is July 4,” said Ronald Reagan, “while Democrats think every day in April 15!”
But Arizona Dems may find another date on this year’s calendar even more taxing: Election Day.
