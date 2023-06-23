For summer vacation this year, I headed south to Mexico to indulge in all my favorite pastimes: The beach, long naps, ignoring the news, the occasional margarita and playing lots of golf. I also spent a few hours a day doing what I always do when I’m on vacation.
I watched people get drunk and make fools of themselves.
People-watching has long been a leading sport at my house and sunny resorts rank among the most fertile territory imaginable. Having spent a few days peeping at the masses, allow me to share a few observations about the state of mankind, circa 2023.
First and foremost, it’s very clear that the concept once known as shame – which had been a part of the human condition since Adam and Eve in the Garden of Eden – is now deader than a doornail.
If you doubt me, by all means go to a local public swimming pool or beach sometime. To paraphrase my late Aunt Sylvia, who favored a modest one-piece bathing suit for her entire life, “Oy vey iz mir, the things these people wear.”
Loosely translated, that means “Hey hon, your butt cheeks are showing.”
In Aunt Sylvia’s time – and for most of mine – the thong bathing suit was reserved for sunbathing on the French Riviera, Sir Mix-a-Lot videos, or for supermodels whose Body Mass Index was in the low double digits.
Not so much nowadays. Where once upon time modesty and shame dictated that people keep their nether regions covered in public, I saw more damaged rear ends than after a first lap accident at the Daytona 500.
I know we live in a time of body positivity – and that’s peachy – but do “being a grandmother” and “wearing a thong” really need to occupy the same sentence?
Also, can we talk about tattoos for a moment?
Once again, I’m all for people flying their freak flag, living their best life, or embracing their inner billboard. But getting ink – once treated as an act of societal rebellion – has become so commonplace that the rebellious folks are the ones who don’t have tattoos.
I saw ivy vines, trees, butterflies, angel wings, broken hearts, bad portraits of newborns, and a pair of pouty lips tattooed on a butt cheek the size of a small dirigible.
I also read so many tattooed mantras and song lyrics in so many swirly fonts, I got eye strain because I forgot my Walgreens cheater glasses back in the room.
I get that it might feel cool to have the word “Breathe” tattooed on your rib cage when you’re 22. But will it still be cool when you’re 65 and you have to explain the blue smudge that says “B%$e” down around your pelvic girdle?
In the advertising business, there’s a rule about billboards: They need to be readable at 55 miles per hour. The best outdoor ads keep their messages to no more than six words, tops. That also seems like great advice for tattoos.
Incidentally, the six-word rule also applies to conversations conducted in a resort swimming pool with deeply tanned old geezers who feel compelled to wear a Speedo banana hammock.
The people watching got so painful, for a minute I started to miss social distancing and being locked in quarantine. The new pandemic of exposed flesh, illegible ink and lack of shame probably won’t kill anyone, but it can make your head hurt.
I’m all for an all-inclusive holiday, but next time I go on vacation I’m going to pass on all-you-can-see asses.
If I need to see a parade of strutting behinds, I’ll go down to the Legislature the next time they’re in session. Of course, there they don’t serve margaritas.
