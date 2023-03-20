The cardboard box sat in the garage for years, in part because the shipping label said it weighed 110 pounds. But the real reason I put off unpacking the box was fear of what it might contain.
My brother packed it up shortly after our mother died at the end of 2017. She was a bit of a packrat, my mom. There was no telling what she might have saved.
Lately, with another birthday looming, I’ve been on a neatness kick. You know the drill: As getting older sets in, you think more order in your life, less detritus, will make you feel on top of things, not quite so ancient.
In a fit of motivation, I opened the box.
And found a thousand yellowed newspaper columns dating back to the first tales I ever got paid to write in Trenton, New Jersey, in 1992 and after my move to Arizona in spring 1995.
My parents subscribed and had those newspapers mailed to Florida. I dug in and spent the morning reading Valley news from what feels like an eternity ago.
What struck me was how little has changed over the better part of three decades. Back then, the sad sack Arizona Cardinals were on the prowl for a new taxpayer-funded stadium. Today it’s the equally sad Arizona Coyotes looking for a new home and a massive handout.
In May 1995, I wrote about the National Rifle Association coming to town for a national convention. I contrasted the exhibit halls full of guns with a sober scene across town in Mesa: 400 schoolkids and teachers mourning the shooting death of 16-year-old Derrick Garcia, killed by a former classmate who put a bullet in his chest.
“It’s just going to go on and on,” said Jessica Olivarez, Derrick’s 17-year-old cousin. “I hope this time, Derrick’s death changes everything. … Nothing is worth this.”
I shared her hope. A few hundred thousand senseless shootings later, we remain stuck in place.
So it goes for gay rights, as well. We’ve come a long way since I wrote about Dawn Bates and Barb Jones, a Tempe couple together for 16 years, but whose union could not be made legal back then.
The two had faced financial struggles, discrimination and hatred for being out and lesbian.
“I think we’re looking for a level playing field,” Barb said in 1996. Many of my gay friends are still looking today. Barb concluded with a thought that makes every bit as much sense to me today as it did 27 years ago.
“We,” she said, “ought to be accorded the respect that any American would expect.”
In the paper days later, a guy named John Camp singled out the column in a letter to the editor.
“I would like for Mr. Leibowitz and all those who support the marriage of homosexuals and enjoy parading ‘loving’ couples to advance their cause, to answer one simple question: Must all loving relationships end in sexual acts of some kind in order to prove their validity?”
Like I said, the years pass, but some things stay the same. I still have no clue what that guy is talking about.
Some days, I fear this beautiful state of ours is about to come undone, that Arizona will finally break beneath its stressors: Drought, sprawl, hatred, political tomfoolery, evil HOAs, sports team futility, too few dollars for education, too many incompetents in too many elected positions.
Probably not, the contents of the box reminded me. We’ve battled the same problems for decades. We’ve outlasted them so far. We probably will for years to come.
I packed up the box and put it aside, vowing to visit it again down the line. Because what good are memories if you never unpack them?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.