Eleven years after the fact, the 44th President was “talking smack.”
Literally.
Barack Obama had been delayed from taking a “victory lap” in 2016 for what he was telling voters would be his “third term,” thanks to Donald Trump’s upset of Hillary Clinton.
But Obama finally got his chance four years later. Pandemic-induced political pandemonium helped make it possible.
COVID led to an ominous “opportunity” as politics met public health in 2020.
Democrat election officials in battleground states bypassed their respective state legislatures to put vote-by-mail schemes in place. Arguably, those actions helped put Joe Biden in the White House.
So, 12 days after what was reported as a Biden victory, Obama was interviewed by Gayle King of CBS News, also known as Oprah Winfrey’s best friend. What did the former prez tell Oprah’s bestie?
Something somewhat beastly.
“Let me walk down and smack this guy on the head,” Obama said, recounting his initial reaction to an event from 11 years earlier and referring to one of the GOP’s most mild-mannered congressmen.
Rep. Joe Wilson (R-SC) sat among his House colleagues during Obama’s Sept. 9, 2009 address to a joint session of Congress. The subject was the factually misnamed “Affordable Care Act”—known better as “Obamacare.”
That’s when Obama made an outlandish assertion that led Wilson to shout an emotional response.
“The reforms I’m proposing would not apply to those who are here illegally,” Obama said.
Wilson reflexively yelled, “You lie!”
Mortified at his own impulsive outburst, Wilson later called and personally apologized to the President.
But true to form, Official Washington chose to ignore the truth behind Wilson’s unvarnished initial response, as well as the sincerity of his apology. Instead, Congressman Joe Wilson was called uncivil—and of course, racist.
Lost in all the finger-pointing at Wilson was the bureaucratic maneuvering that began the flow of Obamacare dollars to illegals.
It started shortly after passage of the “Affordable Care Act,” as its broad statutory language promoted selective interpretation and sadly predictable implementation.
Open borders advocates engaged in “creative accounting” for community healthcare centers, through a grant of almost $29 million from the Department of Health and Human Services. Of that grant money, $8.5 million was earmarked toward “migrant and seasonal workers,” with no requirement to check their citizenship or immigration status.
Now, huge checks are demanded from American taxpayers, as the cost and commitment to illegals has grown exponentially in Obama’s de facto “third term.”
In 2021, Joe Biden took t$2 billion from healthcare programs for citizens to “reunite” parents and children who had come into our country separately – and illegally.
Then, earlier this month, the Biden White House proposed a new rule that would formally expand access to both Medicaid and Obamacare for a specially designated group of illegal aliens…those Obama dubbed “Dreamers.”
Never mind the fact that the so-called DREAM Act—the Development, Relief, and Education for Alien Minors Act— failed to pass either house of Congress. That’s why Obama chose to bypass the legislative process and take executive action.
Aided by Hollywood inspired “newspeak,” Obama nicknamed as “Dreamers” the hundreds of thousands of illegals who were brought here as children, and began Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) through executive order.
What makes this a public policy nightmare is what we’ve seen before: the predictable and inevitable failure to enforce the requirements for those designated as “Dreamers.”
Sure, anybody can dream…and soon everybody who arrives here illegally will claim the status of “Dreamer.”
So when Barack Obama is again interviewed by Gayle King, the former president will undoubtedly “talk smack” once more.
But next time, it won’t concern the legitimate-but-uncouth warning of Rep. Joe Wilson.
More likely, Obama will relate a story of how he and Biden smacked their hands together in a celebratory “high five.”
But most of us realize there is nothing to celebrate, as the United States rapidly approaches “High Noon.”
