This column previously suggested that The New York Times could improve its accuracy by amending its front page slogan “All the news that’s fit to print.”
Now the so-called “newspaper of record” has again offered fresh evidence that it really features “All the news that fits its agenda.”
It does so with a sympathetic profile of a curious figure who used to call Arizona home.
Former Queen Creek resident Ray Epps, who initially appeared among the “Top 20” of the FBI’s “most wanted” for the unrest at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and who was characterized as a “pre-planner” of the siege in the Times-produced video documentary about that day, now gets a dramatic “makeover” in a recent story written by reporter Alan Feuer.
The July 13 edition features a headline that spells out what that publication has just “discovered” about Epps’ non-prosecution: “‘It’s Just Been Hell:’ Life as the Victim of a Jan. 6 Conspiracy Theory” presents readers with two value judgements in that one headline.
First, that Ray Epps is a “victim” and, second, anyone who questions his role or the events of that day is a believer in a “conspiracy theory.”
The sub-headline goes even further in this effort to persuade instead of inform.
It reads that “Ray Epps became the unwitting face of an attempt by Pro-Trump forces to promote the baseless idea that the FBI was behind the attack on the Capitol.”
What the Times is really feeding us is the following blather: Ray Epps is an entirely innocent man. This “gentle giant” was shocked to learn that his well-intentioned, but admittedly misguided trip from Arizona to Washington would be used by extremists so enthralled by Donald Trump that they would ignore the pure and noble motives of the FBI, an organization so committed to true justice that it would never dream of seeking to entrap American citizens in questionable activities.
That “translation” is only a slight exaggeration.
What is greatly exaggerated is the style of Alan Feuer’s reportage to reposition Ray Epps “on the side of the angels”—in other words, with the Times and its political allies.
The writer goes to great lengths to “reimagine” Epps, as “a man whose life has been ruined by a Jan. 6 conspiracy theory.” Also “reimagined” is the video of Epps on the evening of Jan. 5, when he shouted out to Trump supporters gathered at Black Lives Matter Plaza. Here’s the way Alan Feuer recounts it: “During the event, he (Epps) was videotaped by a right-wing provocateur encouraging people to go inside the Capitol on Jan. 6 in what he described, even at the time, as a form of peaceful protest.”
It’s more than passing curious that Feuer describes the person recording the video as a “right wing provocateur,” but fails to detail the crowd’s reaction to Epps. Those gathered respond to his call that “Tomorrow we need to go into the Capitol—into the Capitol!” with shock. They respond, “What? No!” Then, they accuse Epps of being a provocateur himself. “Fed, Fed, Fed, Fed,” they shout…but the reporter doesn’t mention it.
Sadly, modern journalism has exchanged accuracy for advocacy. With increasing regularity, the goal of such coverage is to portray conservative policies, pursuits, and politicians as targets worthy of unremitting invective.
Of course, the Times isn’t alone in this effort.
Lester Holt, the anchor of “NBC Nightly News,” added his energy, advocacy, and alleged insight to the cause when he stated in 2021 that “fairness is overrated.”
More recently, the Pulitzer Prize Board refused to revoke the joint award it bestowed on The New York Times and the Washington Post in 2018 for articles concerning—as the Board states it—”Russian interference in the U.S. Election and its connections to the Trump campaign.”
Never mind the fact that in March 2019, the Mueller Report found no evidence that Trump colluded with Russia to interfere in the 2016 Presidential Election.
Facts…full reporting…fairness… who needs ‘em? Just a free society, filled with citizens who yearn to remain free.
