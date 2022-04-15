Two unofficial events have become part of the political calendar every autumn of each election year.
One is the “October Surprise,” a development occurring late in a campaign, and considered so dramatic that it influences the outcome of an election.
And while an “October Surprise” is a rare occurrence, you can set your watch by the other event. As Republicans prepare for the voters to render their verdict on “the first Tuesday following the first Monday of November,” they must also contend with a month-long charade that plays out “across the aisle.”
Well before Halloween, Democrat candidates and their not-so-silent partners in the press put on their long faces, and begin telling “healthcare horror stories.” Their tales emanate not from clinical observations nor the actual files of physicians. They are based not on fact, but on fear.
Republicans have a name for it: “Medi-Scare.”
It is a recurring theme, rooted in the baseless notion that GOP officeholders would like nothing better than to take away Medicare…or Social Security…or you-name-it…from senior citizens.
Of course, such attacks defy logic. Medicare has been a reality of American life for well over a half century, and no one serving on Capitol Hill—or at the other end of Pennsylvania Avenue—seeks its demise.
Moreover, given the preponderance of voters over age 65, there is a starkly effective demographically directed attack, delivered by bumper sticker or protest placard: “GOP means ‘Get Old People!’”
When confronted by such savage sloganeering, what’s a conservative candidate to do?
Simple. Get “positively personal.”
Teddy Roosevelt put it this way: “People don’t care how much you know until they know how much you care.” Given that living…and caring…don’t occur in a vacuum, there are common concerns confronting all of us.
Unfortunately for us all, those concerns have multiplied on Joe Biden’s watch faster than the plague of locusts that descended on Ancient Egypt…and this modern iteration was brought on by the rash actions of the Biden Bunch, rather than the Wrath of God.
Opening our southern border to an ever-expanding invasion of illegals, abandoning scores of American citizens and $85 billion worth of military equipment in Afghanistan, and killing domestic energy exploration—which in the process ignited runaway inflation—scarcely inspires confidence.
Instead, it fosters cynicism. John and Jane Q. Public may have been somewhat intrigued by initial reporting on a “Green New Deal,” but they’ve discovered the reality of a “Green Bad Deal…” lots of green coming out of their family budget to pay outlandish prices for gasoline and everything else.
Add to it all the speed with which these problems developed—in the first year of a four year term—and it means real trouble for Joe Biden and Congressional Democrats.
So in an effort to “flip the script,” Joe and his gang have flipped the calendar for this year’s midterm elections. April is instead “October,” complete with a variation on “Medi-Scare” and a “Homecoming Pep Rally.” The “Homecoming King” was Barack Obama, back at the White House for the first time in five years; the “Medi-Scare” variation was the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.
Whatever his cognitive challenges, Ol’ Joe was primed to play “Mr. October-in-April.”
He falsely claimed that if Republicans “have their way,” millions with pre-existing conditions would be denied healthcare.
“Premiums are going through the roof,” Biden added, oblivious to the fact that saying so points out the unaffordability of the so-called Affordable Care Act. Arizonans understood that reality in 2017, seeing a 116 percent in their insurance premiums for Obamacare.
“Instead of destroying the Affordable Care Act, let’s keep building on it,” Joe concluded. Biden’s pollsters must have concluded that this is their best—and only—argument to take to the voters.
Unless, of course, there’s an “October Surprise.”
