She was a 12th grader on the afternoon she got the news she was pregnant, in the humid summer days of 1964. The girl was 17, with a beehive hairdo piled to the sky and dreams of going to nursing school. She told her boyfriend the news after he got off work at the bicycle shop. The first of many conversations ensued.
Abortion was still six years from becoming legal in New York, where the girl and the 18-year-old boy lived. Roe v. Wade was still nine years away from the United States Supreme Court. Still, there were ways. But they were illegal and dangerous and they cost an outrageous sum of money.
In the end, the girl and the boy talked themselves into a decision. They drove one mid-August morning to a small town named Elkton on the Maryland border. They brought with them two witnesses, themselves barely adults. The elopement complete, they returned to Queens, married.
I was born six months later.
My mother told me the story of her choice not to illustrate a political point, I believe, but to underscore that I was a choice, a defining one, a decision that changed the course of her life and my father’s. She eventually became a nurse, but it wasn’t for another 25 years. My father worked three jobs to put himself through night school to earn a college degree.
That one choice led to a million sacrifices, disadvantages that could have been avoided with a single decision, to remove the tiny clump of cells that were only a few weeks along and – in my view – not yet human, a life in potential only.
I remember asking my mother, “Why not get an abortion?” Her response: “I just couldn’t. I thought about it so much. But I loved your father and I wanted to have his baby. So that was it.”
My mother, as liberal as they come, didn’t live to see the Friday in June when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
I know the news would have been a gut punch for her – a woman who herself had a choice, and believed deeply that every woman should have the same freedom to choose. I can imagine her phone call and where the conversation would have taken us: To topics like personal freedom, the right of a woman and a man to decide their own destinies.
We would have discussed sacrifice, because it was a theme my mother drilled into me until the day she died.
We choose what we become, and every choice we make negates countless other choices. So choose thoughtfully and with love in your heart, because that is the way your parents chose to have you, son. They were fortunate to have such a choice, because not everyone does.
And now, after Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, that choice is gone for many women in many states.
My mother, who chose one path for herself, never once spoke ill of the 17-year-old girls who chose a ride that didn’t lead to a courthouse in Maryland.
“I could have had an abortion,” my mother told me. “That wasn’t my choice. But I understand it, because my life was never the same.”
To say I’m glad my mother chose as she did will sound macabre, because without that choice there would be no column, no life, no me.
So, let me say this instead: Imagine if we each lived with consciousness that we are a choice, a set of sacrifices. Then we might not so easily trample the freedoms of others. And America might not be in the sad state in which we find it today.
