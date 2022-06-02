You needn’t worry about a politically correct naming process for the latest malady that might be headed our way…unless a real life “Doctor Doolittle” steps forward to translate and advocate for the animal kingdom.
Science, history, and personal experience remind us that animal names populate the “pox nomenclature,” most notably chickenpox and cowpox. Upon closer examination, there’s a veritable medical menagerie in the “pox file”: fowl pox, goat pox, horse pox, sheep pox, and swine pox.
Last, but certainly not least, there’s monkeypox. No smallpox, this one—as reports indicate that this is the first-ever global outbreak of this particular pox.
Headlines howl about the alleged threat from the front pages… cable news anchors scowl while reading melodramatic scripts with apocalyptic overtones…and of course, the current occupant of the “White House-turned-seniorcare facility” does what he does best—next to wandering away during outdoor events.
Yep, Ol’ Joe Biden, off on a taxpayer-financed, heavily supervised field trip to Asia, took time somewhere across the International Date Line to give us this timeless advice: “…it is something that everybody should be concerned about.”
Unsurprisingly, Brussels sprouted the first public health action, because the Belgians waffled under the strain of the media onslaught. CNBC’s headline read, “Belgium becomes the first country to introduce mandatory monkeypox quarantine as global cases rise.”
For the record, it should be noted that the Belgians put their 21-day “medical vacay” in place when the World Health Organization (WHO) had confirmed a whopping 92 cases in all of 12 countries.
Have we seen more cases since? Of course…primarily because WHO and other public health entities started looking for them.
The Hindustan Times reported that the UK’s “Health Security Agency has warned ‘men who who are gay and bisexual’ to be aware of unusual rashes or lesions and contact a doctor without delay in such a case. The warning comes after the UK reported its ninth monkeypox case since May 6, with the UKHSA confirming recent cases predominantly in gay or bisexual communities, or men who have sex with men.”
Don’t look for a major rift in the Anglo-American Alliance, but Joe Biden’s utterance that everyone should be concerned about monkeypox seems at variance with the warnings of medical science. Not to worry, though…because if the recent past is any indication, medical science will soon morph into political science.
Leading the way in that effort? Dr. Anthony Fauci, who will gladly lecture us about a new pandemic…or as he may call it, a “poxdemic.”
Say what you will about Tony Fauci – and many of us have – he is nothing if not both a physician and fortune teller. How else to explain his confident prediction less than 10 days before Donald Trump was sworn in? Here’s what the the “diminutive doc” saId at the Georgetown University Medical Center on January 12, 2017: “There is no question that there will be a challenge to the coming administration in the arena of infectious diseases…There will be a surprise outbreak…”
Quite a coincidence…except for subsequent reports about research funds finding their way from the pockets of American taxpayers and into labs at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China…the nation where COVID-19 originated.
Now comes news that the same Wuhan Institute assembled a monkeypox virus genome, using a method researchers believe might create a “contagious pathogen.”
Just a portion of the title of a study published in February tells us all we need to know:
“Efficient Assembly of a Large Fragment of Monkeypox Virus Genome…”
Ready for another remarkable coincidence?
This inaugural global outbreak comes exactly one year after a simulation of a “global pandemic involving an unusual strain of monkeypox,” and here’s the clincher: that simulation, held at a international biosecurity conference in Munich, picked the imaginary start date of mid-May, 2022.
Almost as if it were planned.
Get ready for Anthony Fauci to spring into action…energized to become “Doctor Do-it-All,” advising all sorts of monkey business, limiting our freedoms, affecting the midterm elections.
Oh, Doctor Doolittle…how we need you!
