You can’t say you weren’t warned.
A year ago in this space, as the glad tidings were reported that “A Charlie Brown Christmas” was airing again on national television for the 56th straight year, there also came a warning that the Peabody Award-winning “Peanuts” special might not be seen for a 57th consecutive Yuletide broadcast on conventional “over-the-air” TV.
Sadly, that has come to pass.
In their beneficence, the fine folks at Apple TV+ say instead that their platform will provide a “free window” for streaming video viewing of the show from Dec. 22 to Christmas Day.
Of course, that “free stream” of video won’t mean much to the technically and economically challenged among us…but “Hey, it’s the thought that counts, right?”
Your initial reaction to this Apple TV+ corporate decision could very well be, “Where have I heard this before?”
Stop. Think. Remember.
You first heard this notion when you were old enough to understand the plot of “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”
Our forlorn hero is even more forlorn as Christmas Day approaches; Charlie Brown bemoans the commercialization of the Christmas season.
Thankfully, there’s good news but more on that in a moment.
First, a word not from but for Apple.
Sure, corporate executives made a “business decision.” After spending big bucks for exclusive rights to the “‘Peanuts’ Gallery” of TV Specials, those rights aren’t exclusive if you share freely of the one special that’s most special in a way that insures the widest possible distribution.
But maybe you should listen to the question asked by the star of the show.
Charlie Brown shouts it out of exasperation, in a volume that can be heard even in a soundproof Executive Suite: “Isn’t there anyone who knows what Christmas is all about?”
Linus answers him, quietly, effectively, and movingly from the Gospel of Luke: “For unto you is born this day in the City of David, a Savior, which is Christ the Lord.”
Linus then concludes, “That’s what Christmas is all about, Charlie Brown.”
That’s what Christmas is all about, Apple executives.
That’s what Christmas is all about, dear reader.
Our Creator loved us enough to send his most beloved creation out of the splendor of eternity and into the squalor of a sinful world to give us the gift of eternal life, if we accept it.
“Peanuts” Creator Charles Schulz accepted that gift and chose to share it with others.
That’s why he insisted that the passage from Luke be included in “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”
But other members of his creative team were skeptical, even way back in 1965.
“You can’t put the Bible on television,” one told him.
“If we don’t do it, who will?” Schulz responded.
The passage from Luke remains, even if the annual nationwide telecast has now ended.
The same Bible that motivated and inspired Charles Schulz also warns us of the tackiness, trendiness, and yes, sinfulness of this temporal world.
Charles Schulz was called from this temporal existence into eternal rest more than two decades ago.
The Bible in which he believed also said of the Savior in whom Schulz believed that
He “is the same yesterday, today, and forever,” and that His gift of salvation is available to all.
You can’t say you haven’t been invited.
May you and yours celebrate a peaceful, joyful, and meaningful Christmas…whether or not you watch “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”
