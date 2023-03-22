Mark Kelly, who used a stellar resume’ to win a 2020 special election for the U.S. Senate, then spent an astronomical sum to keep the seat in 2022 for a full term, is discovering the effects of gravity on governing.
You won’t find Arizona’s junior senator prepping to star in a remake of the 1976 movie, “The Man Who Fell to Earth”— at least not yet. But the Tucson Democrat, like that film’s leading man, the late David Bowie, may soon sing of “Ch-Ch-Ch-Ch-Changes.”
Look for Kelly’s popularity among Arizona voters to suffer a precipitous fall –all because of a not-so-innocent question he asked.
It came during a March 12 Zoom call of 200 people, including other senators, House members and committee staffers from both parties – all joining with representatives from the Federal Reserve, Treasury Department, and the Federal Deposit and Insurance Corporation (FDIC). The subject was the Silicon Valley Bank bailout.
The former astronaut and his crew were looking for a way to bailout of the incoming critical press coverage once that call concluded.
“Sen. Mark Kelly Called for Social Media Censorship to Prevent Bank Runs,” read the headline on journalist Michael Shellenberger’s Substack blog, “Public.”
Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Kentucky) provided details of what’s quickly become a massive headache for the Arizona senator, saying that Kelly “asked the three agencies if there was a program underway on social media to censor information that would lead to a bank run.”
“I believe he couched it in a concern that foreign actors would be doing this, but he didn’t suggest the censorship should be limited to foreigners or to things that were untrue. The people from the three agencies couldn’t answer him and just sort of took a pass on the question.”
Massie initially took a pass on directly identifying Kelly—as did Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colorado)—who took to Twitter to claim that “a member asked if they (Treasury officials) were reaching out to Facebook and Twitter to monitor misinformation and ‘bad actors.’”
Lest the GOP stand accused of manufacturing misinformation, Rep. Dan Bishop (R-North Carolina), Chairman of the Subcommittee on Oversight, Investigations, and Accountability ID’d the Arizona senator and demanded that Kelly be held accountable.
“I have confirmed with (House Speaker Kevin) McCarthy that it was Sen. Mark Kelly who asked on last night’s zoom call whether the call hosts (at Treasury, the Fed, and the FDIC) were interacting with SM (social media) platforms and on the lookout for foreign influence that might promote bank runs.”
Kelly and his staff didn’t exactly run to cameras and microphones to deny the senator’s line of questioning. In fact, it took almost 24 hours for Kelly to respond.
Curious timing, that.
Remember his aforementioned “stellar resume’?” Kelly’s qualifications as a fighter pilot and astronaut?
Both those positions require lightening-quick reflexes and instant responses. If untrue, a simple “No!” could have been uttered in less than a second.
When Kelly’s staff finally formulated a response, it was more lawyerly that leisurely offered. Mark’s underlings insisted that their boss was focused on foreign adversaries potentially trying to take advantage of the situation by spreading misinformation.
Actually, it appears “Team Kelly” was more interested in misdirection than misinformation in responding to concerns, emphasizing a focus on “foreign actors.”
Granted access to contemporaneous notes taken by another participant on the March 12th Zoom call, this columnist can reveal that a couple of questions asked by Senator Kelly were much more “universal” in nature, going far beyond the oft-mentioned overseas “actors.”
Specifically, “Do we have a group of people paying attention to what’s going on online?”
Then, more troublingly, “Are we making social media companies aware so that they can take action?”
Given the Democrats’ collective coziness with Big Tech—and their successful efforts at censoring their GOP opponents during the 2020 and 2022 campaigns, it’s not far-fetched to suggest that Kelly views his own experience with political censorship as a benefit.
Whether Arizona voters will view their junior senator’s embrace of censorship as a much-needed tool—and even an asset to government— is doubtful.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.