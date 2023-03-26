With stories, there’s how you wish they’ll play out and how it goes. Nowhere is this truer than with the long, painful tale of President Donald Trump and the possibility of his arrest and trial.
A quote from another time comes to mind: From Gerald Ford, our 38th President, the Michigan Republican who inherited the office after the resignation of Richard Nixon. Watergate pushed the nation to an abyss. Ford’s inaugural speech was beamed live from the East Room in August 1974.
“My fellow Americans,” said the new President, “our long national nightmare is over.”
The late Wolverines football lineman never could have imagined where we are today.
How would I like the Trump story to go?
I’d like the Democrat District Attorney of Manhattan, Alvin Bragg, to use his prosecutorial discretion to punt on the case – not because I believe Trump’s egomaniacal, absurd denials but because prosecuting such a case will further inflame a country that’s already like dry kindling awaiting a match.
Is anyone above the law? No, not even a former POTUS.
But for all Trump’s lies and bloviation – counterbalanced by some of the results of his presidency, which I appreciated – I don’t relish the idea of old 45 in court for a trial focused on $130,000 his scummy lawyer wired to a porn star in 2016 so she wouldn’t discuss an adulterous sex romp from 2006.
Did the payment and its timing violate campaign finance law? Maybe.
Was the repayment hidden in Trump’s business records in some felonious manner, to be written off as legal expenses? Probably.
But in the end, Bragg’s case is too esoteric, a yawner, the political equivalent of getting Al Capone on tax evasion. Except Scarface didn’t have millions of followers on social media and hundreds of thousands of supporters ready to riot in the streets.
My Republican friends will call me out for being too hard on Trump; my Dem pals will say I’ve gone soft in the head and gut. Guilty as charged.
But our bitter partisan nightmare, with the 2024 election less than 600 days away, represents more than what would be at stake in a New York City courthouse.
This is an inflection point, an American moment beyond Vietnam, Watergate, Clinton/Lewinsky, Sept. 11.
Trump in handcuffs would delight progressives, but mark my words – you’re not going to like the way this turns out. Bragg’s prosecution is the right’s persecution. It will breathe new oxygen into the fires burning in MAGA land, to results that will make America worse off than when we started this sordid tale.
In my fantasy – one I know is certifiably insane – Trump takes the out provided by a prosecutorial pass and passes himself on 2024.
Or, better still, he gets politically euthanized in the primaries by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis or Nikki Haley or any sane Republican capable of looking at Kari Lake and saying what’s obvious to the rest of us: “Vice President? I wouldn’t buy you a movie ticket, much less put you on a ticket for the White House.”
I know. Crazy talk. This is a time for seriousness, not fantasies. Like that speech Ford gave almost 60 summers ago, quoting leaders whose faces are on Mount Rushmore.
“Thomas Jefferson said the people are the only sure reliance for the preservation of our liberty. And down the years, Abraham Lincoln renewed this American article of faith asking, ‘Is there any better way or equal hope in the world?’”
Let’s hope the people have stronger spines and hearts than our leaders, and we find a way to get beyond the headlines yet to come in the case of the State of New York vs. President Donald Trump.
