He was never a candidate for public office, but Scott Celley ran plenty of races.
Not only did he attend George Fox College (now University) on a combination of academic and athletic scholarships, he was part of the Bruins’ 1979 Hall of Fame Track and Field Team.
And later, a continent away from his Alma Mater, he repeatedly enjoyed admission to the “Winner’s Circle” in Washington, D.C.
Olympians Bob Matthias and Jim Ryun both served at different times in the House of Representatives, but history records that a one-time Senate staffer by the name of Scott Kenneth Celley won the Nike Capital Challenge three-mile race a total of eight times.
Suffice it to say that Scott Celley may have been the best runner you’ve never heard of.
That’s not to say that you haven’t seen his name in newsprint before. If you’ve lived in Arizona for any length of time, chances are you encountered his name at some point… in articles focused on others.
You know those other names: John McCain. Jon Kyl.
And the one on the by-line of this column.
Given the passage of time, it is scarcely recalled today that the late Sen. McCain encountered re-election difficulties in 1992 due to headlines concerning the “Keating Five” and “Tailhook.”
Because the hyperbole of political campaigns can fan flames of suspicion and jeopardize electoral success, it is important to have a spokesman who can answer hostile questions in a calm, concise, and – above all – actual manner.
Scott Celley performed capably in that role as McCain’s press secretary and communications director.
Two years later, when then-Rep. Jon Kyl mounted his own campaign for the Senate, he recruited Celley to move to Arizona full-time. While Washington would always a remain a place Scott would visit on work-related matters, the Celley Family made Phoenix their home.
And one outspoken Republican congressman came to understand that having Scott Celley in Arizona would help him “renew his lease” in the House.
In 1996, that first-term GOP congressman, representing a district with a narrow Democrat majority, was about to discover how tough a first re-election campaign could become.
While Republicans had ended a 40-year “exile” as the House minority in 1994, Democrats were intent on reclaiming a majority that most of them regarded as something close to a “birthright.”
Accordingly, the Dems and their allies focused their attention and their money on what was then Arizona’s Sixth Congressional District. Big Labor contributed an eye-popping $3.8 million dollars, which bought almost 300 thirty-second television ads a day, claiming that the Republican was intent on destroying Medicare and Social Security.
The GOP congressman desperately needed a “campaign renovation” in the form of a disciplined, demanding, energetic manager.
Scott Celley was just what the “political doctor” ordered.
He took a leave of absence from Sen. Kyl’s office, and immediately made his presence felt within the congressman’s campaign, demanding accountability from the staff, and providing much-needed encouragement to the shell-shocked incumbent.
The result that November was a hard-fought, narrow GOP victory in AZ-6.
As passionate as Scott was about politics, his faith and his family superseded any interest in electoral endeavors. Upon joining the aforementioned 1996 campaign, he confessed what most concerned him.
“We’ve just joined a new church, and I’m teaching a Bible study,” he told the congressman. “That requires a good bit of time.”
To ensure that Scott could spend a bit of time with his young daughters, his wife, Pam and his girls, Maddie and Caroline, would make a daily drive to campaign headquarters for a “milkshake break.”
Almost 27 years have passed. Time enough for daughters to grow up. Time enough for parents to move from politics to the private sector. Time enough for weddings…and a funeral.
Scott Celley died on Feb. 22 at age 62 from a rare and aggressive neurological disorder, diagnosed only a few weeks earlier. When family, friends, and colleagues from across the political spectrum gathered to celebrate his life a month later, they recalled the words from the Apostle Paul’s second letter to Timothy:
“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.”
