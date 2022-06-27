We live in dangerous times for children in Arizona. In 2020, 838 children died in our state, including 53 kids murdered and 49 lost to suicide. Firearms were to blame in 51 of these fatalities. Fentanyl claimed 57 young lives. In all, substance use was indicated in 157 child deaths.
Have no fear, though. Last week, Arizona Senate Republicans trumpeted their decision to join “several other states by working on legislation that would prohibit minors from attending drag shows.”
A snippet from their press release’s money quote: “One of the reasons why we were elected as lawmakers by our constituents was to protect family values. … We will be damned if we won’t fight like hell to protect the most innocent from these horrifying and disturbing trends that are spreading across the nation now that extremist Democrats are currently in control of our federal government.”
Guess I missed the press conference where President Biden glammed up as Joy Riden and ushered in America’s Great 21st Century Drag Age.
At the risk of injecting some reality into a story that reads like a lousy “Footloose” knockoff, there are in fact a tiny handful of events where children, accompanied by their parents, might be exposed to drag queens doing “horrifying and disturbing” stuff like reading aloud from Maurice Sendak’s “Where The Wild Things Are.”
There’s Drag Story Hour Arizona, a non-profit that promotes monthly “children’s story hours,” where “we generally read 3-5 stories, sing/dance to music, and end our time with a clean craft for kids to take home. All of our performers and volunteers are background checked and anyone reading to children goes through specialized literacy training.”
There also was a June 3 event at the Heard Museum – the museum’s first-ever Native American drag show – where indigenous performers with names like Pyraddictionn and Tomahawk Martini performed before a crowd that apparently included some kids and parents. And in May a Tucson high school held a drag show featuring students from the school’s LGBTQ+ student club.
It all sounds relatively tame to me. And like an attendance decision best left to parents and kids, the way we do with things like R-rated movies, which kids can stream alongside porn on those cell phones they seem to get at about age seven these days.
Even so, the rise of the drag queens had gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake screeching on Twitter about an omnipotent evil “they,” as in, “They kicked God out of schools and welcomed the Drag Queens.”
Hilariously, Lake made national news a day later, when she was outed as a drag queen bestie by her former pal, Phoenix drag icon Barbara Seville. Seville accused Lake of hypocrisy not only for attending multiple drag shows, but for hosting Seville at her house to perform at parties, including with Lake’s young daughter in attendance.
It all made for great amateur theater, not unlike a drag show. But that’s our politics anymore: our elected Neros fiddling and tweeting away while all around them the state, the economy, and the culture go up like the Pipeline Fire on a windy afternoon.
Nothing I’ve witnessed at a drag show – yup, I’ve been – or on “Rupaul’s Drag Race: Untucked” is any more risque than your average trip to the apartment complex swimming pool or the beach in Rocky Point or Coronado.
And I’ll guarantee you every weekend exponentially more Arizona kids go to the movies or stream violent, over-sexualized Hollywood crap than will witness Tess Ticular read “Hop On Pop” between now and the end of time.
Meanwhile, those we elect are busy creating solutions in search of problems. At least it’s entertaining. Otherwise, it would be a total … drag.
