Opinion: Criminalizing politics is a dangerous step

As the United States descends further into modern political madness, it is worth recalling our Founding Fathers’ historic collective genius.
Author Catherine Drinker Bowen described the 1787 Constitutional Convention as the “Miracle at Philadelphia.”
That the men at such a gathering could create our Constitution despite the discomfort of summer heat, the rekindling of rivalries and the pettiness of politics was indeed miraculous.
Those who gathered were certainly not saints. But history calls them statesmen, at least in part, because they clearly stated their suspicions concerning the faults and frailties of human nature. That’s why they fashioned a tool for self-government that curbed opportunities for the selfish to concentrate power in their own ambitious hands.
Undergirding it all was the belief that God granted power to the people, who then voluntarily conferred that power on the government.
Despite the poetic prose of the Constitution’s Preamble, in which the Founders wrote that they hoped to “secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity,” some among the subsequent generations of that posterity, consumed with ambition and arrogance, have sought to short-circuit the provisions of our founding document through diabolically clever “detours.”
Early 20th Century Progressives chose to propagate the false perception that majority rule was the central and sole tenet of our governing philosophy. They also rejected the premise that the Constitution was a document of limited and enumerated powers.
Consequently, they embraced the notion that the Constitution was a “living document,” even as like-minded legal activists sought to place it on “life support.”
Why trifle with the time-consuming requirements of ratifying an amendment with super-majorities in both houses of Congress and the state legislatures when precedent-setting decisions by activist judges can essentially accomplish the same goal?
Leftist reporters and pundits frequently championed those court decisions with sympathetic accounts instead of objective analysis.
The full blossom of that ideological stinkweed seems to enjoy constant, uncritical coverage from the alphabet networks and their cable cousins these days.
As sadly noted before in this space, the Fourth Estate, despite its loud denials, has transmogrified into a “fifth column” for the increasingly authoritarian left.
Largely absent from the current scene are the warnings of a “chilling effect” on the First Amendment.
Instead, today’s journalists have warmed to uncritical coverage of supposed “climate change,” serving up a seemingly constant narrative that they’re merely “following the science,” even as they ignore counterarguments from actual scientists.
Also ignored or minimized by establishment newspapers and networks: the erasure of our southern border and continuing illegal invasion; the consequences of major cities abandoning established and effective crime fighting policies; and the apparent use of high office for financial gain by the 46th President and members of his family.
Trumping all of that (pun intended) is the constant, critical coverage of the 45th President and the Biden Justice Department’s dogged pursuit of indictments against Donald Trump.
Criminalizing politics is a dangerous step for a Constitutional Republic—no matter how enthusiastic partisan prosecutors posture with their supposed zealotry for the “rule of law.”
But, right on cue, the Leftist legal lobby is employing yet another devious “detour.”
The Constitution wisely outlaws “bills of attainder”—legislation that would impose criminal punishment on a specific person without the benefit of a trial.
That’s why the legal strategy of the Biden Bunch and those doing their bidding is to subject Donald Trump to as many court proceedings and criminal trials as possible.
Call it the “bills of retainer” strategy—an effort to bankrupt a billionaire with the high cost of effective legal representation—and to keep him from holding political office again.
But genius is not required to recognize madness…and the basic goodness of the American people should not be underestimated.
Nor should the contents —or the promise—of the Constitution.
