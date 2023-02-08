Minutes after the conclusion of the AFC Championship Game, won 23-20 by the Kansas City Chiefs – courtesy of a number of controversial plays culminating in a game-deciding late-hit penalty against the Cincinnati Bengals – the phrase #NFLrigged began trending on Twitter.
Because, gee, why wouldn’t it?
The theory, in a nutshell: The powers that be in the National Football League wanted the Kansas City Chiefs to advance to the Super Bowl, thus the referees failed to call several penalties against the Chiefs late in the game meanwhile flagging Bengals defender Joseph Ossai for a late hit that advanced the Chiefs into field goal range with three seconds left.
Chiefs kicker Harrsion Butker converted the 45-yard kick. Let the accusations of a massive conspiracy commence.
Normally, I would ignore such silliness, except conspiracies, cover-ups and illogical reasoning have never been more rampant.
Back in the day, you used to hear the occasional doozy – the CIA assassinated President Kennedy; Roswell is the site of an alien landing; Sept. 11 never happened.
Now everything is fixed, fake, or staged by a powerful cabal intent on screwing the rest of us.
There’s the 2020 election, which according to President Donald Trump was “rigged.” Or as he put it, absent any evidence: “It’s about poll watchers who were not allowed to watch. So illegal. It’s about ballots that poured in and nobody but a few knew where they came from. ... It’s about machinery that was defective, machinery that was stopped.”
Not to be outdone, losing Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake has continued to assert that she, too, was the victim of outright theft – again, absent a scintilla of evidence that her loss was due to votes not counted or fraudulently counted.
As Lake told her supporters at yet another fraud-fest rally last week: “Our experts actually testified, with 99.999% accuracy and certainty, that a minimum of 140,000 fraudulent mail-in ballots with bad signatures were counted in our election. It’s outrageous. Bogus signatures.”
There’s a word for that claim. It rhymes with, uh, “bull twit.”
Already, Lake’s case has been tossed out of court for lack of evidence, but so long as she can continue to raise money claiming fraud – $2.5 million and counting since Election Day, according to campaign finance reports – she will continue to spew falsehoods.
Lest you believe I think only the political right is capable of bad logic and fantasy, let me assure you that’s not the case. I’m equally tired of the political left and its ability to take one incident or a string of incidents and use it to damn an entire swath of humanity.
An example? The recent awful beating death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of five Memphis police officers has been used to advance the notion that all police officers are thugs, racists, and violent predators.
Currently, there are 670,000 sworn men and women in law enforcement in this country. Nichols’ death, while absolutely tragic, says little to nothing about any cop who wasn’t present that night, in exactly the same way that a crime committed by one member of a race or religion says nothing exact about every other member of that group.
As a devoted subscriber to Occam’s Razor, my predisposition is to believe in the simplest explanation possible.
The refs, fallible humans, blew calls in Kansas City. Trump and Lake lost in elections marked by a few anomalies, not widespread fraud. And five cops in Memphis who deserve to be prosecuted for homicide do not mean an entire profession is evil.
Call me overly simplistic if you’d like. But in 2023, the same old saying remains viable: What you see is still exactly what you get.
