History recalls the brutal reign of a father and son in the impoverished island nation of Haiti. Francois Duvalier (“Papa Doc”), a physician educated in the United States, was initially elected president in 1957, but soon proved to be more of a despot than a doctor.
With the aid of an undercover death squad, he eliminated opponents and consolidated power, naming himself “President for Life” in 1964.
Upon “Papa Doc’s” death in 1971, son Jean-Claude Duvalier, nicknamed “Baby Doc, “became President, and ruled in the same repressive fashion until he was overthrown in 1986.”
Current events in this country have prompted some observers to apply those historical Haitian nicknames to America’s first family. “Papa Doc” Joe and “Baby Doc” Hunter
They have acquired them for their suspected illegal mishandling of classified documents.
Sadly, but predictably, Ol’ Joe and his legal team are writing a narrative on-the-fly, counting on the continued indulgence of the left and the press to help both “Papa and Baby” Biden skate.
But what worked so well two years ago in the presidential campaign may not yield the same results in the wake of the midterm elections.
Now, it appears that key elements of the Democrat base have decided to pursue a new pre-2024 policy and personnel imperative. Simply stated, they want to prove to the cognitively impaired octogenarian they labored to install at the 46th President that “this is no country for old men.”
What prompted this progressive “call to action?”
Joe Biden’s loud and repeated outbursts that he would be more than happy to continue wandering off, eating ice cream, and mumbling incoherently as the “Leader of the Free World” for a second term.
Make no mistake, this decision has nothing to do with principle…and everything to do with politics.
The left is no longer confident that it can muster more votes than registered voters, as was done by the Dems in 2020.
They no longer feel comfortable “mailing it in,” and their reasons are both sound and several, as the policy performance of the Biden Bunch has proven pathetic.
Misfits, malcontents, and miscreants do not a majority make – nor a winning margin that can be easily rigged – through further “reform.”
So for the Dems, the decision is simple: help Ol’ Joe reach the conclusion that he can have even more ice cream—and enjoy longer naps—as a former president.
Most assuredly, that decision is not unanimous. Nor can its implementation thus far be described as deft.
But through the collective lens of the left, it has been handled with the proper “chronological considerations.”
According to the timeline, CBS News confirmed on Jan. 10 that the U.S. Attorney in Chicago was directed by Attorney General Merrick Garland to review documents marked classified and discovered in the office of the Penn Biden Center in Washington, “according to two sources with knowledge of the inquiry.”
White House attorney Richard Sauber then went on-the-record, confirming that the classified materials were “identified by attorneys for Mr. Biden on Nov. 2,” no doubt prompting a giant sigh of collective relief in from the Dems – who quickly noted t the news had been suppressed for two months and the six crucial days before the midterm elections, no doubt limiting Democrat losses in the House and Senate.
More classified documents were found at Joe Biden’s Delaware home, in the garage behind Joe’s prized 1967 Corvette.
Hunter Biden paid almost $50,000 in monthly rent to his pop while living at that same Delaware residence from March,2017 to February 2018 and Chinese Communists were paying big money to Hunter while donating the same big bucks to the Penn Biden Center.
How bad is it for the Bidens? Bad enough to have Dem “pitbull” attorney Andrew Weissmann accuse Ol’ Joe of a coverup and Rep. Adam Schiff, D-California, suggest that our national security was jeopardized—echoing his accusation against President Trump.
Bad enough for “Papa Doc” and “Baby Doc” Biden to yearn for a Haitian vacation.
