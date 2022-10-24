Finally we have a definitive test about the ignorance of voters and the notion that when it comes to public relations, any story that builds more name recognition is a win.
That test is named Randy Kaufman and he’s a candidate for the Maricopa County Community College District at-large seat.
His race appears on the front of your seemingly endless November ballot, in the middle column.
Kaufman’s opponent in the battle to help oversee the district’s 10 colleges and $763 million annual budget is Kelli Butler, a state legislator seeking to switch roles and potentially the luckiest candidate in the history of Arizona elections.
Caution: The rest of this column is not safe for work, dirtier than “50 Shades of Gray” and full of awful puns. You have been warned.
On Tuesday news broke – courtesy of Hank Stephenson, a reporter for the Arizona Agenda website – that on Oct. 4, candidate Kaufman had been arrested in the parking lot of Rio Salado College in Surprise.
Per the police report, Kaufman was in the midst of watching porn and pleasuring himself in his Ford F-150 pickup truck when a police officer approached and, uh, caught him red-handed.
“Seriously?” the cop asked.
“I’m sorry,” Kaufman replied. Then, in the understatement of 2022 so far, he added: “I (expletive) up. I’m really stressed.”
Henceforth, I believe this will be known as both an interesting election strategy and a disgusting erection strategy by serious journalists everywhere. Not only was Kaufman fully visible in a busy parking lot, he also was within sight of a childcare center where little kids were outside playing.
Officer: “What brings you down here?”
Kaufman: “I live in Buckeye, but I came out here to buy rebar nearby. I was stressed and just pulled into the lot.”
I myself have purchased rebar, commonly used to put up election signs. While I have not personally found buying hardware items super stressful, each of us tolerates Home Depot to varying degrees.
Also, like MCCCD says in its mission statement, I also “value and embrace an innovative and risk-taking approach” in the dogged pursuit of excellence.
To his credit, Kaufman requested to “say something off the record,” before name-dropping Jim Hill, president of the Maricopa County Colleges Police Officers Association, which endorsed Kaufman before his citation for public sexual indecency, a possible felony given his close proximity to the pre-school.
By day’s end, Kaufman, running for the non-partisan seat as a MAGA conservative complete with flag-draped headshots, had been spurned by the Arizona Republican Party.
Hours later, he released a statement suspending his campaign because “a personal legal matter has recently arisen.”
Yep, those things sometimes arise out of nowhere, am I right?
It should be noted that Kaufman waited to address the incident until after early ballots had been mailed, thus allowing people to vote for him with no knowledge of his arrest.
I’ll also note that back in May, he posted on Facebook that he was running to keep “our children protected (from) the progressive left.”
I’m assuming he meant the woke brigade and not his left hand, but I guess only Kaufman knows for sure.
This race now stands as a perfect litmus test of voter education and PR value. Until last week, perhaps a handful of voters had ever heard of Randy Kaufman, a former prison guard turned political wannabe.
He had a couple of political endorsements and zero name ID. Now? His campaign has been featured everywhere from the New York Post to the London tabloids. Being caught with your pants down can still make a candidate famous, even in 2022.
Now we’ll know for sure: Will people actually cast a vote for him?
