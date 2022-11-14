When you read this column, the 2022 Election will be over.
Unless, of course, Joe Biden’s “friendly warning” of Nov. 2 has become reality.
In a screed that White House speechwriters titled “Standing Up for Democracy,” the current occupant at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. attempted to make the political case for Democrats by demonizing those who oppose them.
“Extreme MAGA Republicans,” he again called the group traditionally known as “the loyal opposition.”
And because so many Democrat office holders were falling behind in opinion polls, Biden sought to inoculate any fellow party members who might have had a hand in supervising the polls where Americans cast their ballots, and the way in which those ballots were counted.
After citing the millions who opted for early voting, the Chief Executive rationalized why the American people ought to expect and accept delayed results.
“That means, in some cases, we won’t know the winner of the election for a few days—until a few days after the election…it’s important for citizens to be patient as well.”
While patience is a virtue, most citizens see nothing virtuous in rising prices, rising crime rates, and rising numbers of illegal aliens invading across an open border.
Instead, they see America in decline.
Unable to make the case for his own misguided policies, Ol’ Joe turned to his marketing experts. They, in turn, concocted a slogan for the remaining days of the 2022 Campaign.
“Democracy itself is on the ballot!”
Huh?
Not exactly “ I Like Ike!”
A far cry from “54-40 or Fight!”
Light years behind “Tippecanoe and Tyler Too!”
Democrat consultants may have honestly believed that their latest word combination would unlock urgency in the hearts and minds of enough voters to make a difference, but that modern sloganeering simply led to jeering.
Finding the slogan both overwrought and insulting, one right-of-center voter responded thusly: “I heard what Biden had to say, so I took a very close look at my ballot when I went to vote early. I didn’t see any candidate named ‘Democracy,’ so I guess Joe is just confused again!”
Granted, that response wasn’t as snappy as the rejoinder to Barry Goldwater’s 1964 slogan in his pursuit of the White House. That year, the GOP appeal was as unfortunate as the outcome of the election: “In your heart, you know he’s right!”
Almost reflexively, Goldwater’s opponents countered, “In your guts, you know he’s nuts!” The result, of course, was the landslide validation of the Democrat slogan, “All the way with LBJ!”
Now, almost 60 years later, voter attitudes have once again changed. That’s why the reaction to both Joe Biden and his desperate-sounding slogan were so dismissive.
Simply stated, Ol’ Joe was confirming the bitter partisanship he equates with his own political survival.
It’s what Biden and others of his ilk left unsaid—the attitude behind the slogan—that both amuses and infuriates Republicans. Conservatives believe the true sentiment expressed is this: “Democracy is only served when Democrats are elected!”
That’s why the betting here is that the successful two-word slogan House Republicans used way back in 1946 will prove as successful this year.
“Had enough?”
