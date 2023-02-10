Anyone who considers themselves an advocate for public health should be concerned about a loophole created under the Trump administration allowing for a new kind of product that is now unfortunately being used to alarming degree by Arizona’s youth — disposable e-cigarettes.
It has been three years since the Food and Drug Administration released guidance outlining their enforcement priorities related to products known as Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS). Within those priorities, the agency banned flavored, cartridge-based ENDS products.
Trump administration officials at the time claimed the guidance was intended to prioritize combatting the «troubling epidemic of youth e-cigarette use” while “maintaining e-cigarettes as a potential off-ramp for adults using combustible tobacco.”
In order to make progress on our public goals it is critical that public policies encourage the transition of adult smokers away from cigarettes to less risky forms of nicotine delivery, with the ultimate goal being to quit.
Excluding disposable products from the definition of “cartridge-based ENDS products” effectively means FDA’s regulations on flavors do not apply to disposable e-cigarettes which have since remained for sale.
Many of these disposable e-cigarette products targeting our youth are being manufactured by unregulated foreign producers who have been found to use ingredients that have included dangerous drugs and carcinogens.
At just about any convenience store near where you live, you are likely to find a variety of disposable e-cigarette products at a low cost with flavors such as iced apple mango, strawberry, and pineapple lemonade. These products advertise having a “sleek design” with the ability to be “easily carried in a pocket.”
The flavors, affordability, and ability to conceal disposable e-cigarettes could be seen as appealing to a younger consumer.
President Biden can address this issue by directing the FDA to revise the guidance by deleting the relevant footnotes and amending the guidance to include the enforcement of “disposable ENDS products.” It is also critical to ensure the guidance applies to synthetic nicotine.
Every moment we don’t act another child could be being targeted. A common-sense reform for the President to lead on would be to close the loophole on disposable e-cigarettes, protecting the future and ending the epidemic of youth disposable e-cigarettes.
Dennis Kavanaugh, Esq. is a former vice mayor of Mesa.
