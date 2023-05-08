If novelist Erle Stanley Gardner still dwelt among us, he might have entitled this infamous and idiotic incident “The Case of the Kleptomaniac Cleric.”
Or perhaps he would have named this shameful saga “The Case of the Purloining Politician.”
But the culprit involved would no doubt insist that it should be called “The Case of the Playful Presbyterian.”
“Perry Mason,” it ain’t. Instead, it is another real-life escapade from the Arizona Legislature.
Rep. Stephanie Stahl Hamilton (D-Tucson) took it upon herself—on no less than three occasions—to take two copies of the Bible, long available to legislators in the Members Lounge, and hide them from her colleagues.
Adding to the irony and the infamy of this story is the fact that Rep. Stahl Hamilton is an ordained Presbyterian minister, who received her Masters of Divinity degree from Princeton Theological Seminary.
You just can’t make this stuff up…and yet, stories like this seem to emanate from 1700 West Washington St. in Phoenix with predictable regularity.
It is not an institutional failing.
Instead, as the Good Book itself explains, it is both individual and universal.
Beyond the Holy Writ itself, there is nothing sacred about this bizarre tale. Yet it does affirm this basic truth found in scripture—specifically, from the Apostle Paul’s inspired letter to fellow believers in Rome: “For all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God.”
But Paul’s accurate assessment of the “human condition”— and God’s eternal gift of Grace for those who believe—do not excuse Stahl Hamilton from earthly consequences.
And as this column is being written, those consequences apparently remain undetermined.
Stahl Hamilton’s role in “Biblegate” is undisputed. Video from a hidden camera caught her in the act of hiding Holy Scripture— not hiding those words in her heart, as the Psalmist commands.
Moreover, she chose to flee from a Phoenix TV reporter when he obtained the video and confronted her about her conduct.
Only later did she offer a lame rationalization to the reporter. “Just a playful commentary on the separation of church and state.”
Playful? Please. Inaccurate? Indubitably. Mistaken? Most assuredly.
As noted before in this space, the phrase “separation of church and state” appears nowhere in the Constitution.
It first appeared in a letter from President Thomas Jefferson to the Danbury (Connecticut) Baptists. Jefferson employed it to describe a wall protecting religion from the state.
Only later did leftists twist it into the dubious interpretation that it somehow “protects” the state from religion.
But that was Stahl Hamilton’s story and she was sticking to it.
When she took to the House floor to make her apology, it included this inane utterance: “I acknowledge that a conversation about church and state should have began [sic] with a conversation. And for that, I apologize.”
Perhaps in view of her own conduct, she should also apologize for filing an ethics complaint against ex-state Rep. Liz Harris (R-Chandler).
After all, in her complaint, Stahl Hamilton claimed that Harris had made Arizona a “national joke.”
Et tu, Stephanie?
Recall that former Harris was expelled for her invitation to a committee witness who made scandalous claims about the Democrats who now occupy Arizona’s highest offices…and also about the Republican House Speaker.
The witness made those comments, not Harris. Yet Harris was held personally accountable and thrown out of the House.
Why should Stahl Hamilton, who is directly responsible for this latest episode attracting the “national spotlight of shame” upon the Arizona Legislature, escape the same fate?
That would bring a fitting conclusion to “The Case of the Irreverent Reverend.”
