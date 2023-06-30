The Arizona State House can be found on West Washington Street in Phoenix, but political observers can be forgiven if they conclude that it is more accurately called “Washington West” these days.
Sadly, when it comes to kid glove treatment for ethically challenged Democrats, our desert home seems every bit as slimy as the DC “swamp.”
As documented in this space a little more than a month ago, ordained Presbyterian minister and Rep. Stephanie Stahl Hamilton admitted to what she described as a “simple little prank.”
While that description might aptly apply to a kindergartner’s misbehavior, it is an understatement of biblical proportions for a grown woman, who received her masters of divinity degree from the Princeton Theological Seminary.
Especially when Stahl Hamilton’s bad behavior involved the Good Book.
Claiming after the fact that it was a “playful commentary on the separation of church and state,” surveillance video revealed that the Tucson Democrat had hidden copies of the Holy Bible – long provided to legislators as a courtesy in the Members’ Lounge – in most discourteous locations.
“I cannot imagine how my Christian colleagues must have felt, when this Holy Book was put under a couch cushion for them to sit upon, or put in a refrigerator,” said Rep. Alexander Kolodin, R-Scottsdale, on the House floor.
“I have been the target of religious discrimination…I have seen my sacred symbols disrespected…as a Jew, you see these things,” he noted.
And, as an attorney, Kolodin saw something else: “In any other workplace, the Feds would be all over you in a second…that’s a ‘hostile work environment.’”
Unfortunately, the House is demonstrating that it is both hostile and hypocritical.
Recall that Ex-Rep. Liz Harris, R-Chandler, was expelled in April, based on a finding by the Ethics Committee that Harris was untruthful about her knowledge of testimony it deemed false by her invited guest.
What likely sealed the fate of Harris was that the witness not only made scandalous claims about Democrats in high office but also about House Speaker Ben Toma, R-Peoria.Toma wanted an apology; Harris remained unapologetic.
Democrats saw a Republican rift they could exploit.
Under the banner of bipartisanship, the Left made all the right moves…or so it seemed at the time.
What got the ball rolling was an ethics complaint filed by none other than Stahl Hamilton. She claimed that Harris had made Arizona a “national joke.”
While subsequent events would prompt a “pot-meet-kettle moment” for Stahl Hamilton—and now may still elicit laughter, given her unsavory exploits—at the time it was exploited to silence an outspoken conservative.
A bipartisan super-majority of House members voted to have Harris expelled from the institution.
Fast-forward to early June, when bipartisanship predictably swooned.
A vote to expel Stahl Hamilton failed, due to a lack—surprise, surprise—of Democrat support.
A resolution to censure Stahl Hamilton passed with a simple majority.
As this column is being written, it is unclear what—if any—consequences await the censured Stahl Hamilton. Conceivably, she may lose one or both of her committee assignments.
But in Clinton-like fashion, she now says “It’s time to move on.”
What the irreverent reverend is really telling us that she views censure as “Sin? Sure!”
She keeps her job…she keeps her vote…and you would be well-advised to keep an eye on her.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.