Opinion: ASU senior living high-rise no cheap date

A slick brochure arrived by mail recently, addressed to the “lady in residence.”
Neither she nor her spouse had attended Arizona State University, but here was an invitation from ASU, complete with eye-catching graphics and clever sloganeering.
“A higher degree of luxury senior living,” it proclaimed, promoting a property called “Mirabella at ASU.”
Pictured was a silver-headed, silver-bearded man. With a bit more padding around his midriff and clad in the garb of an old prospector, he might have once been cast as a real-life “Windfall Willie,” the original mascot of the Arizona Lottery.
Clutching a pen in his right hand, with a notebook resting on his knee, outfitted in a fashion that might be called “refined campus bohemian,” it became obvious that this was an introduction to “Joe College Sr.” And in this case, the suffix denotes his demographic group — not his fourth year in pursuit of an undergraduate degree.
Call it a combination of campus life and the “golden years” for those who back the maroon and gold. But this type of arrangement is not unique to Arizona State — it’s just that the Sun Devils opted for an opulent approach to a “university-based retirement community,” or UBRC.
It won’t come as a surprise that those who stay true to UArizona contend the concept first took root in Tucson — with a “university-affiliated community.”
The late Henry Koffler, the first UArizona alumnus to serve as president of his alma mater, was inspired to reflect upon retirement and aging. Koffler thought there should be a place “for people who wanted to retire from work, not life.” And so, he founded “Academy Village.”
Though physically located 22 miles from the UArizona Campus in the Rincon Valley, it maintains a close relationship with the university. Residents who trek to Tucson can check out books from the university library and enjoy discounts on campus-based activities.
In turn, the university’s School of Music takes its shows “on the road” to the academy with a “dress rehearsal” for musicians prior to a major performance on campus.
But in Tempe, “on campus” is the operative term.
Located on East University Drive, Mirabella at ASU is senior housing that is as far removed architecturally from a typical dormitory as an 80-year-old man is separated chronologically from his 18-year-old grandson.
Ensconced in a 20-story skyscraper, the Mirabella amenities include personal concierge services, secure underground parking, a fitness and aquatic center and, as its promotional brochure heralds, “four dining venues… with views!”
Prospective residents are also enticed by the promise that they can “take advantage of all ASU has to offer, just like a student,” attending classes and taking part in campus life.
But one element of campus life struck a sour note and spawned subsequent lawsuits.
“Shady Park” may sound like the name of an old-fashioned “rest home,” but it is a Tempe concert venue located across the street from Mirabella. The loud sound emanating from Shady Park wasn’t exactly “The Sound of Music” — at least not to the ears of many senior neighbors.
That’s why some of those seniors filed suit, hoping to force Shady Park to turn down the volume, but that just amped up unwelcome publicity. The Wall Street Journal chronicled the dispute last fall for its national readership — not exactly the kind of coverage that ASU or the Mirabella developers desired.
More welcome news came this spring when a settlement was reached. It was reported in March that all lawsuits were dropped when Shady Park promised to work with the city of Tempe to implement enhanced “noise abatement procedures.”
But for many seniors, it’s not the volume of the music… it’s the “cost of living” that serves as a disincentive for moving into Mirabella at ASU. With initial housing fees that range from $440,000 to more than $1 million — and additional monthly payments from $4,000 to $8,000 — it’s clear that this new “university community” is quite an exclusive neighborhood.
For the lady and her spouse who perused the slick marketing brochure that arrived in their mailbox, one major event would enable them to make the move into ASU’s UBRC: winning the lottery.
Windfall Willie, where are you?
