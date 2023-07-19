Opinion: America dangerously toys with China

You can forget all about “Babes in Toyland.”
There is nothing infantile about the manufacturing, marketing and merchandising of toys.
Instead, the economic stakes are so high — profits in excess of $100 billion a year — that American industry executives tie themselves in knots, contorting themselves in a fashion demanded when playing the Milton Bradley game, “Twister.”
But the modern contortion is prompted by a market distortion.
As is the case with so many manufactured goods, 80% of the toys sold in the USA are made in China.
Yes, Virginia, there may be a Santa Claus, but panicked American companies have not only deprived Santa’s elves of their annual assignments — they have eliminated U.S. jobs and given a gift to themselves cheap Chinese labor.
In return, the Chinese have “gifted” our nation with something even worse than fewer and lower paying American jobs. They have declared a “People’s War” on the United States.
And even before the “bumbling” of the Biden Administration — which appears at this point to be something far more sinister than mere incompetence — the Chinese Dragon was breathing fire on the tails of the “imperialist running dogs,” in the parlance of Chairman Mao.
American industrialists have been indulgent of imperious behavior by the Chinese for quite some time. In 2007, after recalling 21 million toys made in China, toy maker Mattel actually apologized to the PRC.
The reason for the recall? Excessive levels of lead paint found in Mattel toys manufactured in China.
Amazingly, Thomas Debrowski, then Mattel’s executive vice president for worldwide operations, put the blame squarely on his company, not the Chinese.
“Mattel takes full responsibility for these recalls and apologizes personally to you, the Chinese people and all of our customers who received the toys.”
Who was the “you” to whom Debrowski directed his apology? That would be the PRC’s product safety chief at the time, Li Changjiang — notwithstanding the fact that Li was probably more familiar with a Stalin’s “Five-Year Plan” than with a free market.
Li’s response made it clear that his mission was that of a Communist Chinese political “hack.”
“You cannot recall 10,000 products just because one is substandard. That is unacceptable.”
Oh, really?
Li’s argument might have carried more weight if that same year of 2007 had not brought us recalls of other Chinese products. Specifically, a month earlier, there was a recall of toothpaste for containing a chemical used to make antifreeze for automobiles; and even earlier that year — in March — there was a recall of dog food.
More recently, a popular blood pressure medicine made in China was recalled. In 2018, the generic drug, Valsartin, faced scrutiny after the FDA said it might be contaminated by NDMA, a possible carcinogen.
Now, five years after the antihypertensive medication scare, the PRC is looking for more favorable treatment worldwide. Specifically, on the silver screen.
Warner Brothers, the studio behind “Barbie,” the live-action motion picture about the All-American doll and female “ideal,” finds itself embroiled in a less-than-ideal controversy. The concern is focused on a map that appears behind Margot Robbie, who plays Barbie,
and which depicts the “nine-dash-line,” which Beijing draws more than a thousand miles off its coast, claiming the
vast majority of the South China Sea as its territory.
Would it surprise you to learn that Barbie dolls are made in four foreign factories — two in China — and nowhere in the USA?
A Warner Brothers spokesman sought to belittle any American concerns, saying “The map in Barbie Land is a child-like crayon drawing… It was not intended to make any type of statement.”
Meantime, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen made a point that spoke loudly and clearly without words. Visiting Beijing, Yellen bowed to her Chinese counterpart, Vice Premier He Lifeng, three times.
Yellen looked like “Dippy Bird,” the toy that dips its beak into a cup of water again and again.
So, Janet Yellen was an appeaser in a Communist land.
No “Babe in Toyland,” just a septuagenarian in “Fantasyland.”
