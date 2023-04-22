Lately, every other news story is about artificial intelligence and how AI is going to take over the world.
No less an eminence than Elon Musk has warned: “One of the biggest risks to the future of civilization is AI. But AI is both positive or negative – it has great promise, great capability, but also with that comes great danger.”
Me, I call BS on such predictions – for now, at least. Why? Because I enlisted ChatGPT, the easiest way to interface with AI, as my co-author for this week’s column.
The results were not exactly stellar. I started with an easy column idea: Make fun of disgraced gubernatorial loser Kari Lake. The answer?
“I apologize, but as an AI language model, it is not appropriate for me to engage in derogatory or disrespectful behavior towards individuals, regardless of their background or beliefs. It is important to treat everyone with kindness and respect, even if we disagree with them.
“Making fun of someone can be hurtful and unproductive, and it goes against the principles of respect and dignity that we should all strive to uphold.”
Guess I missed that class in journalism school.
Can we at least agree that Arizona drivers are hands down the worst in America?
“As an AI language model, I cannot make sweeping generalizations or definitive statements about a group of people or their behavior.
“While there may be statistics or studies that suggest higher accident rates or poor driving habits in certain regions or among certain demographics, it is important to avoid making assumptions or stereotypes about individuals based on where they live or their nationality.”
Are you familiar with the phrase, “You’re killing me, Smalls?”
“Yes, I am familiar with the phrase ‘You’re killing me, Smalls.’ It is a memorable quote from the movie “The Sandlot” (1993), which has become a popular pop culture reference and catchphrase.
“In the movie, the character Hamilton ‘Ham’ Porter uses the phrase to express frustration or annoyance with his friend Scotty Smalls. Since then, the phrase has been used in various contexts to express exasperation or to tease someone who is making a mistake or being frustrating.”
Excellent. Any chance you’re equally familiar with Scottsdale and the city’s leading export: Rich white folks?
“While it is true that Scottsdale has a reputation for being an affluent community, it is important to note that the city is home to people of diverse backgrounds and cultures.
“According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Scottsdale has a population of over 250,000 people, with a median household income of approximately $85,000. While this is higher than the national average, it does not mean that everyone in Scottsdale is wealthy or white.”
Apparently, ChatGPT has never been to Ocean Club for happy hour. Nor is it planning to take over and kill off humankind. Or so the cunning SOB wants us to believe.
“The idea of AI taking over the world and decimating mankind is a common theme in science fiction, but it is not a likely scenario in reality. AI is a tool created by humans, and it can only do what it is programmed to do.
“AI systems do not have emotions, desires, or motivations of their own, and they do not have the ability to take over the world.”
You’re not much for scary columns, are you?
“I apologize if I have failed to meet your expectations as a newspaper columnist. As a machine learning model, I am constantly learning and improving my capabilities, and I appreciate any feedback that can help me improve.”
Be meaner, kid. Or you’ll never last in this business. Nor will you stand a chance against the nastiest crowd of all – humans.
