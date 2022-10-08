The summer after I turned 17, my father took me to a middle school parking lot and attempted to teach me how to drive a car. This did not go well, mostly because we were operating at cross purposes.
I wanted to drive fast. My dad wanted me not to crash his beloved Toyota Tercel.
Voices were raised. Feelings were bruised. The car may have brushed a traffic barrier. Thus, my driving lessons quickly came to an end – until my mother took over.
Which was how I learned to drive on my mom’s ancient 1972 Ford Pinto with a 4-speed stick shift, a mushy clutch and 150,000 miles on it.
We practiced two nights a week, working up to the big encore: parallel parking, which my mother simulated for me with some five-gallon paint cans and a couple of stolen traffic pylons.
Chances are good the local schoolparking lot still has splashes of latex semi-gloss from my many suboptimal tries at parallel parking. There was a rhythm to it that eluded me, a sense of space and objects my eyes and hands couldn’t nail.
Especially with my mom screaming over the screech of grinding gears.
Still, when the big day came and I had the Motor Vehicles examiner in the car, I wedged that Pinto into a parking space well enough to earn my driver’s license.
This immediately surpassed winning the eighth grade spelling bee as my life’s biggest accomplishment to that point.
And it’s why I was a bit nostalgic this week when I saw that the Arizona Department of Transportation has changed the state’s road test so it no longer requires new drivers to parallel park as a condition of earning a license.
I get it: Parallel parking is one of those skills, like knowing how to drive a stick or how to start a fire, that has been lost to time and modern convenience.
ADOT did add a few wrinkles to the test that I appreciate, like requiring each would-be driver to locate the vehicle’s registration and insurance card among the old napkins in the glove compartment.
There’s also a brief vehicle inspection to make sure the turn signals work – though I’ve rarely seen an Arizona driver use that particular feature – and a safety test to prove the applicant can find the hazard lights and emergency brake – again, not Arizona specialties.
Only then will the road test begin. “This portion of the test will now take approximately 15-20 minutes to cover the five to eight miles that better reflects a typical commute,” ADOT’s press release explained.
Their prep materials indicate that screwing up following distance during the test is a 10-point violation, while hitting the curb gets you four points. Score 21 points or more and you fail.
The test apparently doesn’t include points for tweezing your eyebrows while driving, using an electric razor while on the freeway, or dislodging a 500-degree venti Starbucks from your lap because you stopped short to avoid running a red light – all things I’ve witnessed during my 27 years driving in Arizona.
Okay, fine. It was my coffee. And yes, my thighs healed nicely after a month and three tubes of Neosporin. Thanks for asking.
My relationship with my parents healed eventually, too. Parallel parking and driving stick were teenage rites of passage we muddled through together, along with learning to tie a Windsor knot and how to balance a checkbook.
Now it’s 2022. I only wear ties to funerals and Quicken handles my checking account. But I did parallel park downtown last week without clipping a car or ending up four feet from the curb. My mom would have been proud – right after she stopped screaming.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.