It was a Christmas morning a half century ago in a cramped second-floor apartment in New York. The little boy, 6 years old, had done everything save petition his parents and Santa for a “big boy bicycle.” Something without training wheels. A bike he could pedal like the wind.
The boy awakened at dawn to gifts spilling out from under the tree, but no bicycle in sight. There was a bulging stocking with plastic soldiers, a new football, some toys he’d break in hours, but nothing with wheels and pedals.
This would have been the holiday that dashed the boy’s heart for eternity. But then his mother made a magical statement.
“Did you look in the shower?” she said. “Maybe it didn’t fit under the tree.”
Hollywood has never done a grander reveal. There it was: A Huffy bicycle in a shade of gold like bars of bullion. With high handlebars and a banana seat that was all the rage in 1971. The boy immediately would have ridden through the living room and down the dozen steps to the sidewalk had the golden machine not come with a list of rules, including no stunts like Evel Knievel.
The boy rode that bicycle for years, until he was 12 and he couldn’t pedal it without his knees threatening to clock his jaw. The golden bicycle took him on so many adventures. It remains the single greatest Christmas surprise of his lifetime.
Now it’s 50 years later. The boy sits with his fingers on a keyboard, pondering another Christmas morning. He has every material thing he could ever want, plus his health, a warm home and love in his heart. There is a tree in the other room with presents spilling out.
What more could he – could I – possibly want?
For a few days, I have not been able to escape a gnawing in my heart. It started, strangely enough, when I walked into the grocery store and saw a winding line of humans waiting for a self-service checkout machine to come free. The registers were all closed, not a cashier to be seen, just one harried employee scurrying around trying to coach a half-dozen people checking out themselves.
I used to joke about how my hurry to leave the grocery store. “Hello,” the cashier would say, all chummy. “Plastic,” I would bark, because, haha, I was too busy to spare a moment for human interaction.
Now – be careful what you wish for – we have machines incapable of chat.
Later that night, I turned on the news to a photo op from Sky Harbor airport. Courtesy of Waymo, Phoenix is the first city in the world where driverless taxis will take you to the airport. As Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego put it at a press conference, “The future is here.”
Indeed, it is. And I’m not all that psyched about it.
On this Christmas, all I have is a simple ask, as much a gift for you and yours as me and mine. At no time in history have there been more ways to remove humans from life’s many equations – drone deliveries, automated checkouts and ordering kiosks, autonomous vehicles, artificial intelligence. We can chat using Snap, Zoom into meetings. We can be everywhere, all without being physically present to those with whom we live and love.
It is cold. It is a poor substitute for the one thing I want this holiday season. For us to be a little more present, a little more kind, a little more human.
It is a simple thing to wish for, though like that bike, it would not fit under the tree. Merry Christmas, friend. I hope you have love and everything else you desire.
