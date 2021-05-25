Shell games involving subterfuge, confusion, and separating people from their money. That’s exactly what’s happening right now in the City of Mesa – a massive shell game being used to pay for a new $100 million ASU campus at the expense of public safety.
The culprits? Mesa Mayor Giles, city manager Chris Brady and a complicit City Council.
A quick history lesson is in order. In 2016, Giles personally led the effort to pass sales tax increase to pay for a downtown ASU campus. Despite the city tying the ASU spending to increasing resources for police and fire services, conservative Mesa voters said “absolutely not.”
Two years later, those same voters did say “yes” to a public safety measure – one that didn’t include $100 million for the ASU Taj Mahal. That’s when Giles and Brady went to work do the municipal equivalent of “find the pea under the moving shells.”
Somehow, some way, the city managed to find the money to build ASU campus despite that resounding no vote. The bill to date? About $100 million.
Given that public safety is the biggest portion of Mesa’s annual budget, it will come as no surprise that the Mesa Fire Department and Mesa Police have suffered major reductions to pay for Giles’ and Brady’s spending spree.
To pay the ASU tab, the city has dusted off a peak-time paramedic and fire response model from back in the 1980s – one so risky it was abandoned decades ago because of how it reduced 911 effectiveness.
Thus far, three paramedic engines have been taken out of service – sending 911 response times soaring in those areas – and stiffed firefighters when it comes to their paychecks.
Newer Mesa firefighters pay lags other Valley agencies by about 20 percent, a slap in the face given how admirably these first responders performed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Speaking of the pandemic, it has been a financial boost to the City, with federal aid flowing in millions of dollars at a time. While other cities have used that money to make sure the public and first responders are safer and better served at such a calamitous moment in our state’s history, Mesa has these relief dollars – a few pennies, a few dimes there.
In the past 20 years, Mesa’s population has grown by more than 100,000 residents. The city’s commitment to public safety seems to have gone backward over that time – a reversal that flies in the face of the mandate sent by city voters.
ASU has long been a terrific institution. But expanding the university’s presence in Mesa at the expense of public safety is in no one’s best interests – except perhaps the manipulators of this shell game.
They seem to be hoping residents don’t notice, won’t care or that they’re extremely bad at math.
This is a shell game happening in broad daylight, and as a firefighter and the president of the state’s largest firefighter organization, I feel compelled to bring it to your attention. I hope you feel equally compelled to let Giles and Brady know you want the public safety cuts restored – immediately.
Bryan Jeffries has been a firefighter for 28 years. He is a former Phoenix City Council member and is president of the Professional Fire Fighters of Arizona.
