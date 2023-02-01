Disputes columnist’s characterizations of Biden, son
Tribune columnist J.D. Hayworth is at it again in his latest column, “Classified doc scandal may show Biden the door.”
What, exactly, is Hayworth at again? Using lies to sprinkle through his column, this time two whoppers, one relatively benign and one malignant.
The benign one concerns what Hayworth says is “some commentators” comparing Biden and his son Hunter to the Haitian dictators Papa Doc and Baby Doc Duvalier.
A quick Google search of that comparison comes up empty. Which means those some commentators are either fictitious, just Hayworth himself, some obscure right-wing nut job who “comments” on Twitter, or on the obscure networks Hayworth and others of his ilk enjoy.
The malignant lie concerns Hunter, as Hayworth writes, “paying almost $50,000 monthly rent month to his pop while living at the same Delaware residence from March 2017 to February 2018 and Chinese Communists were paying Hunter big bucks to Hunter while donating the same big bucks to the Penn Biden Center.”
The charge Hayworth is insinuating, of course, is money laundering, an actual crime. It is a spurious one, a lie that has percolated throughout the right wing mediasphere and with some politicians.
The facts are clear. The $50,000 was in reality rent Hunter Biden paid quarterly for office space in Washington D.C., not as Hayworth lies, rent paid to his dad to live in his dad’s house. Even the originator of that lie corrected herself once the facts were known. Hayworth, though, is happy to pass that lie along to unsuspecting readers.
Hayworth generally is hyperbolic, always sure to mangle reality and this time pass along a lie that with a tiny bit of research would have prevented him from using it. That might be asking too much of Hayworth, however.
-Mike McClellan
