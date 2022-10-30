Push back against ugly campaign lies
One of us is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and one is not. Clint Smith, who is running for Congress, is also a member of the LDS Church. Allies of his opponent, Andy Biggs, are using street signs and text messages to spread the message that Clint isn’t a good member of his faith because of his position on certain political issues.
This is why smear campaigns are effective. They raise doubts in people’s minds about good candidates without any facts or evidence to support the allegations.
Of note, Clint’s views mirror our views. But because he has taken reasonable approaches to complex issues, he is getting labeled as a “fraud” and “pro-abortion”, “pro-trans”, and “pro-open borders” and “pro-gun control.”
All are exaggerations or outright lies. Let’s examine the truth.
The “pro-abortion” attack is dishonest. Clint’s position reflects his Church’s moderate stance that affirms a woman’s right to choose an abortion to end wanted and unwanted pregnancies in certain “exceptional circumstances.”
Clint respects the sanctity of life. He also argues for less government interference regarding woman’s reproductive health. These two positions are not contradictory. They reflect strongly held beliefs in the rights of privacy, agency, and freedom. This also reflects a conservative or libertarian view of the role of government.
Notably, the LDS Church does not prescribe a specific government policy. In regards to abortion, Biggs is the extremist; his support of an outright abortion ban contradicts the reality of “exceptional circumstances.”
“Pro-Trans” is a false issue as there aren’t “pro-trans” policies being advocated or even discussed. Clint, like the LDS Church, came out in support of the Mesa City Ordinance regarding protections for LGBTQ rights. The LDS Church also took a strong stance in support of the proposed Arizona House LGBTQ anti-discrimination bill.
The Church and Clint are in sync with commitments to LGBTQ protections.
The “Pro-Open Borders” accusation is blatantly false. Clint advocates for a secure border but recognizes that the border is connected to an overall immigration policy.
He often discusses the need to resolve the status of the millions of people and their kids who are currently living in limbo. The LDS Church also condemned previous policies of forced separation at the border and called for “rational, compassionate solutions.”
Biggs is fixated on the border only and advocates deporting anyone here illegally. Do voters really want to deport our friends and neighbors who have lived in Arizona most of their lives? Biggs does. This is far from rational or compassionate.
Regarding “Pro-Gun Control”, there are common sense options to improve gun safety and reduce gun violence which is not “Pro-Gun Control.”
These options include red-flag laws, raising the age for purchasing firearms, common sense safety regulations on assault weapons and mandatory background checks. Biggs is consistently against any measure regarding gun safety, including the recently passed Bipartisan Safer Communities Act. Biggs would make getting guns even easier, and more guns clearly have not made us safer.
Any Arizonan, but particularly members of the LDS Church, should be disgusted by this questioning of a candidate’s church standing because of his political positions. We recommend that folks go to clintsmithforcongress.com/issues or attend a community “Meet and Greet” to learn about Clint.
Let’s push back against the negative attacks and support good people who are trying to resolve the tough issues in our community.
We deserve elected leaders who unite us.
One thing we can all agree on is that nobody is happy with the current political climate. On TV and our social media feeds, we’re told again and again that our neighbors are our enemies.
The rhetoric heats up every day. Yet we know that extremism on either side of the aisle is destructive.
Arizonans have had enough of politicians whose main focus is to engage in culture wars and to boost their likes on social media.
I’m a proud Democrat. Yet I have Republican and Independent neighbors, friends, and family.
What brings us together is our shared values of fair play, respect for others, and desire to achieve win-wins for our community. And when we all face common problems, such as rising costs and water scarcity, it’s more important than ever to lift up those shared values and work together.
As a business owner, I’ve never asked a prospective employee or customer what their political affiliation is. Instead, I’ve focused on mutual benefit and professionalism informed by genuine openness. Somehow, this goes over well with everyone and the business thrives.
Some of our politicians may find this baffling, but it makes perfect sense to most of us.
I decided to run for office because I know Arizonans have had enough of political boxing matches. They do nothing to advance our state forward. Instead, they display to voters that elected officials and candidates don’t take the real work of governing seriously.
The people I talk to day in and day out at their front doors tell me that when they vote, they don’t see their interests represented at the Capitol. To make real effective change, we need a fundamental shift in the Legislature.
We need legislators who represent and celebrate the values we all share, rather than the most vicious and partisan fears that divide us.
We need leaders who do not only represent their party, or worse yet only the extreme base of their party, but are focused on representing everyone. Leaders like Mesa Mayor, John Giles. A registered Republican, Mayor Giles believes that good ideas can come from anyone: Democrat or Republican.
Because he is genuinely interested in the advancement of the city, he regularly supports policy regardless of its origin. That’s the kind of leadership we should all aspire to. I’m proud to have earned Mayor Giles endorsement, and I look forward to working with him and all Arizonans – regardless of political affiliation.
The Legislature needs a commonsense approach, where every voice is heard. It also needs legislators who share a common goal – moving Arizona forward. We do that best when we work together.
Seth Blattman
The author is a candidate for Legislature in Mesa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.