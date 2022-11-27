Reader wonders ‘where’s the beef’ in election column
Reading Foghorn Leghorn’s, er, J.D. Hayworth’s latest column, I thought of the old commercial line, “where’s the beef?”
J.D., in his usual bloviating fashion, eventually gets around to his purpose: something fishy happened with the governor’s race.
His candidate, the one he describes as a ”rising star,” lost in a close one. J.D.smells a rat. The tabulating machine problem, the fact the Hobbs didn’t recuse herself, add up to another rigged election.
Yet J.D. provides zero proof of either voter fraud or suppression. And he doesn’t explain how while Lake was crushed in Maricopa County, Rep.Dave Schweikert won.
Why give him a victory if the vote was rigged? J.D. doesn’t say. Nor does he say why a Republican Recorder and a Republican Board of Supervisors conspired to elect a Democrat. Nor does he explain why the AG election is so close. Nor does he explain why other counties gave Hobbs a majority of the vote.
No, J.D. gives readers no beef. But J.D. does get one thing right: we know B.S. when we see it. And he has made a career of slinging it.
-Mike McClellan
