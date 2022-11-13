Charter school offerings have never been stronger
A rising number of families today depend on Arizona’s privilege of school choice in the search for the best education provider for their school-age children.
Consequently, the demand for Arizona public charter schools and their impressive offerings has never been stronger.
Just like today’s higher education students, the parents of students in elementary classrooms should be able to access a school or learning program that best fits their unique skills and interests. As Arizonans, we enjoy this school choice option, and public charter schools are a proven choice for thousands of families in our state.
I’ve spent the last decade with Legacy Traditional Schools, a leading K-8 public charter school network, serving in various roles ranging from classroom teacher to instructional coach.
I’m also a mom of four students who attended Legacy schools from kindergarten through 8th grade. Through the years, I’ve seen firsthand how Legacy schools solidly instill a lifetime love of learning and active community-oriented citizenship in our graduates.
As principal of the Legacy’s Mesa campus and former teacher and administrator at three Legacy schools, teachers and staff say they feel like the families and the community supports them wholeheartedly.
There is a true sense of community - together, teachers, staff, students, and families celebrate successes and lift one another during challenging times. At Legacy, our community-focused culture allows teachers and students to thrive in and outside the classroom.
Through our Back-to-Basics approach to learning, our classrooms offer direct instruction, with individual desks in rows - a proven teaching method that alleviates distraction and helps students focus.
With this methodology, teachers, the subject-matter expert, continually assess and meet the needs of each student in the classroom, ensuring they are challenged and supported in becoming skillful learners.
Legacy also strives to develop well-rounded students who learn to be successful in other areas of their lives. Beginning in third grade, students may choose between two elective programs: Momentum Fitness or Mozart Performing Arts.
Students are empowered to pursue their chosen interests with a dedicated hour of instruction daily, four days per week. Teachers propel eager, interested learners in areas that often lead to a lifetime passion, past-time, or path to pursue through high school, college, or the trades.
It would be my privilege, along with our Mesa staff, to have your family attend our District Wide New Family Night on Nov. 17. To see why students and their families have found learning at Legacy to be a perfect fit, go to: tinyurl.com/bddd2k65.
We can’t wait to meet you!
- Cindy Jones, Pricipal
