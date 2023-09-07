In Douglas, I witnessed the transformation of our local economy thanks to our vibrant business environment. Whether it’s in the warehousing, cross-border commerce, logistics or agriculture industries, our businesses need all the help they can get to attract and maintain a high-quality workforce.
When it comes to health care, few aspects matter more to prospective employees than affordable access to prescription medication. That’s why it’s a mistake for politicians in Congress to go down the dangerous path of limiting pharmacy benefits that our employers rely on to be able to deliver affordable access to prescription medication to their employees, and that Arizonans more broadly rely on to keep their families healthy.
Pharmacy benefit companies, like any business, operate by putting consumers first – negotiating on behalf of employer health plans to secure lower costs for prescription medication coverage and providing businesses with the flexibility they need to choose the best benefits. This helps save each person, on average, $1,040 each year, while also providing employers and labor unions $878 per person in yearly savings on prescription drug coverage costs. These savings not only ease the financial burden of prescription drug costs on families, but helps businesses lower their health care costs so they can grow and further support our local, state, and national economies.
On the other hand, the true driver behind skyrocketing prescription drug costs – Big Pharma – prioritize profits above consumers, often resorting to underhanded tactics that line their pockets while disproportionately burdening patients, families, and businesses.
For example, the top 10 best selling drugs in the U.S. have, on average, 74 granted patents – allowing them to squeeze out the competition by completely blocking cheaper alternatives from entering the market.
It's no surprise then that, in the first few months of 2023 alone, nearly 1,000 drugs experienced exorbitant price hikes. This is a stark reminder of the reality that drug companies are the key driver behind inflated prescription drug costs. It also demonstrates that, if big pharmaceutical companies go unchecked by pharmacy benefit companies negotiating lower prices, there will be no actor preventing them from dictating even higher costs for patients.
To truly address the challenge of escalating drug prices, our leaders in Washington must hold Big Pharma accountable and prevent them from continuing to monopolize the prescription drug market. Undermining
pharmacy benefit companies is the wrong policy prescription, and it will only increase the burdensome
costs that Arizonans and Americans are witnessing today. Targeting these companies would only deprive patients of essential savings and assistance that patients, families, and employers rely on.
That’s why I hope our lawmakers actively reject the misguided policies circulating at the federal level eliminating the only check on Big Pharma’s ability to set sky-high prices and reduce competition in the health care marketplace.
It was encouraging to see Sen. Kyrsten Sinema take a resolute stance against ill-conceived policies targeting pharmacy benefits, as she recognized it for what it was – a gift to big drug companies that would only hamper competition in the prescription drug market and inhibit patients’ access to prescriptions.
As a former mayor of Douglas, I have always been deeply invested in the health and well-being of our community, both locally and at the state level. To support our hard-working employees and their families, we need to tackle the true “root cause” behind the drug pricing crisis by standing up against the pervasive
influence of Big Pharma.
I want to see our leaders advance policies that hold big pharmaceutical companies accountable while safeguarding the pharmacy benefits that so many in our community rely on. Protecting more affordable access to prescription medications through pharmacy benefits goes hand-in-hand with protecting the
economic prosperity and well-being of all our communities.
Robert Uribe is the former mayor of Douglas and now a Mesa resident.
