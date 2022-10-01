Few corporate logos have proven as iconic or enduring as the “CBS Eye,” which will turn 71 this October.
From its genesis in TV’s monochromatic age, the “Eye” has remained. It was “colorized,” as was most of television by the mid-to-late 1960’s, and eventually “universalized” – adopted by all the corporate divisions of CBS, though well-modulated grumbling was heard from the studios of CBS Radio.
But the real static came as CBS continued to grow in the 1970s, commensurate with the growth of television’s influence.
Author Robert Metz wrote “CBS: Reflections in a Bloodshot Eye,” a no-holds-barred “unofficial” history of the communications colossus in 1975. He described CBS “a restless 24-hour-a-day mover and shaker of the national consciousness, irritating and pleasing, enlightening and vulgarizing by turns.”
While most Americans feel right at home with both computer screens and TV screens in residence, estimates for this year put the number of “television households” in excess of 122 million. Any way you look at it, that adds up to a lot of eyes still gazing at the familiar “one-eyed monster.”
But as channel choices have expanded well beyond the three major commercial networks, ratings have contracted for those “legacy telecasters.”
Gone are the astronomical numbers and the high regard Cronkite enjoyed during his nearly two decades as anchor of “The CBS Evening News.” Like Johnny Carson, his contemporary counterpart in another type of TV on another network, “Uncle Walter’s” instincts to foster a perception of fairness were comparable to the “King of Late Night’s” efforts to ensure that he was an “equal opportunity comic,” making politicians of both parties the target of his topical humor.
Both Cronkite and Carson leaned left politically, but only after leaving their highly rated, highly compensated positions as “television stars” did they champion political causes and advocate for their favorite candidates.
Four decades have passed since Cronkite said “That’s the way it is,” for the last time, and six men and three women have ascended to the role of anchor (or co-anchor) of “The CBS Evening News.”
While the job is still considered as one of the most prestigious in television news, Scott Pelley, who manned the anchor desk for six years, returned full-time to his role as a reporter on “60 Minutes,” and it is Pelley who embodies the new trend of so-called “advocacy journalism.”
Perhaps that’s why Pelley was picked to interview Joe Biden—appearing on “60 Minutes” for the first time since he moved into the White House—as the broadcast began its 55th season.
Pelley said the interview would “ignite a few controversies,” and that’s true – but not the portions Scott intended. Certainly, Pelley asked about important subjects—inflation, Ukraine, China, and COVID among them—and did so with a “gentle touch.” His follow-ups were perfunctory; no real challenge was offered to any of Joe’s more “factually challenged” utterances.
Remarkably, but not unexpectedly, Pelley proffered a defense and endorsement of Biden, described as a theory: “Joe Biden is among the longest-serving politicians in Washington. If there is less bounce in the step than there once was, if the words don’t flow like they used to, maybe there’s something to be said for knowhow—five decades on the Hill and in the Oval.”
Oh. So being a senile Washington “lifer” is an asset for leadership?
Pelley’s voice quivered with emotion and affection, as he said to Biden, “You were elected to the Senate in 1972. You were 29 years old. And in those days, it seemed the parties worked together to move the country forward.
And I think many Americans feel that that no longer happens, and in fact, may be impossible now.”
Apparently, it was impossible to include any discussion of Joe’s Philadelphia speech, where Biden attacked “Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans” as “threats to our Republic.” Viewers had to seek that out online at “60 Minutes Overtime.”
Those calling the shots at the “CBS Eye” wanted fewer eyes to see that.
Just one question: Why?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.