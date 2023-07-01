The Arizona state Legislature and Gov. Katie Hobbs earlier this year extended funding for a program that makes it more likely students can reach the school that best serves their educational needs.
This was the right move for Arizona students and deserves our applause, but it comes amid a larger debate about how and whether to modernize the funding formula that the state’s K-12 public schools rely on to transport students to school in the morning and home safely at the end of the day.
Like most issues in the realm of public-school finance, student transportation is complex, multifaceted, and generates plenty of strong opinions about the best way to achieve the stated goal. Striking the best deal for students, schools, and taxpayers isn’t easy.
But a well-managed and efficient student transportation system can be a difference-maker in helping students not only reach their school of choice, but also fulfill their potential. As a parent of school-aged kids, I’ve seen it myself. As a teenager, I lived it.
I grew up in Port Orchard, Washington, on the Kitsap Peninsula. Today, it’s a town of about 15,000 people. Back then, the population was about 5,000. Although the community is only about 15 miles from Seattle, getting to the city can be a chore. You’re either taking a ferry east across the Puget Sound, or you head south by freeway to Tacoma and then north again. Either route takes you about 90 minutes.
Still, despite our relatively out-of-the-way location, our 10th through 12th grade South Kitsap High School had about 3,000 students. That’s because our school district had a bus system that picked up kids from the semi-rural communities that dot the peninsula and transported them to the high school campus.
There students could have access to more resources, a full slate of extracurricular activities, and top-notch teachers. The district also offered students the chance to take classes at a nearby career and technical education school.
I am one of those who took advantage of those courses. I graduated from the skills center and got a good-paying job as a nursing assistant while finishing my senior year of high school, which was a huge help in our family of eight crammed into our 900-square-foot home.
It helped set the foundation for my future educational attainment. I’m now a mechanical engineer with a master’s degree and working for a respected aerospace company in Mesa.
I can’t say definitively whether my community’s student transportation program is what got me to where I am today. But I do know that without it, students like me would have had fewer options, fewer chances to learn from outstanding teachers, and would have been less likely to have access to specialized classes.
Flash forward decades later to today where I make my home in the East Valley. Educational choices abound. More than when I was a student, with several high-quality district, charter, and private schools available to families.
But the challenge of how to help students get to those educational options each day remains just as vexing as it would have for me without the blessing of the outstanding transportation system that was in place while I attended high school.
District bus routes typically just serve the neighborhoods in their attendance boundaries. Charters occasionally offer transportation, but it’s spotty. Same with private schools.
The promise of school choice diminishes greatly when a student’s ability to get to and from school each day becomes so complicated. A student might be well served by a program at a school other than their zoned district school, but if that student can’t get there, then it’s a missed opportunity.
And, harkening back to my youth in Port Orchard, it’s a challenge with an even higher degree of difficulty in rural areas.
Thankfully, the Arizona Legislature has taken notice. It’s not enough to have one of the country’s most robust school choice environments if so many students are stymied by a lack of reliable transportation.
So, lawmakers in 2021 launched the Arizona Transportation Modernization Grant Program, which funds innovative approaches to student transportation.
The program could fund app-based student ridesharing concepts, new buses and routes, reimbursement agreements with parent drivers, or any of a host of creative ideas to revolutionize the old yellow school bus model that no longer aligns with Arizona’s educational offerings.
In the latest state budget, the Legislature and Gov. Hobbs wisely ensured the program will continue, which will allow more applicants the chance to seek funding for their innovative student transportation model.
The entire student transportation formula deserves a top-to-bottom review.
Until that time, the Transportation Modernization Grant Program for many families will be the difference between an education achieved or an education deferred.
Ritch Phillips is a mechanical engineer who lives in Mesa.
