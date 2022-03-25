Somewhere in this sprawling state of ours, there are precisely 849 people that I would like to meet. I’ll buy a cup of coffee, a beer, lunch, steak dinner for two. Whatever it takes to have one of these 849 individuals sit down with me for a few minutes, the length of a simple conversation.
Those of you who understand text messaging shorthand will appreciate the single question I intend to use as an icebreaker.
WTF?
Some circumstances in life require such a blunt approach, because they are so stupefying, so insane, they defy all logic. Truth be told, while I do not condone murder, there are circumstances where I understand what the murderer was thinking. But these 849 Arizonans? I haven’t a clue.
Each year on our Arizona tax returns, a number of boxes appear that allow taxpayers to make voluntary gifts. You can donate to the Special Olympics, to prevent child abuse, to support veterans in need. Then there’s the box that 849 people checked last year, making voluntary donations that totaled $25,735.
That would be the state revenuers’ I Did Not Pay Enough taxes fund.
I want to know – no, I need to know – what these 849 people were thinking?
All day, I’ve tried to imagine Joe and Jane Arizona at the kitchen table, tax documents spread out, sweating over their state 140A form.
Joe: “Dammit, looks like we’ve got a refund coming to us again. How do you want to handle that?”
Jane: “I guess we could take the grandkids to Outback. They love that Bloomin’ Onion.”
Joe: “Oh, hey, here’s an idea. The state government only collected $24 billion in tax revenue last year. Let’s give it to them!”
Jane: “Now that’s good thinking, sweets. Either that or we can donate it to Jeff Bezos. Maybe he can buy more scalp.”
These 849 neighbors of ours represent a record number of donors to the I Did Not Pay Enough fund, established in 2010 by that noted band of deep thinkers, the Arizona Legislature. According to a recent story in the Phoenix Business Journal, the fund has collected about $185,000 total – or about $185,000 more than anyone would have predicted.
Look, I understand that Arizona is a relatively low-tax state, especially compared to California, which taxes top earners at more than 13 percent of annual income versus Arizona’s top rate of 4.5 percent.
But gifting the government more money? Voluntarily? I don’t get it, especially when you consider that we collectively paid $14.2 billion in state sales tax last year and another $8.3 billion in state income tax. And that was before recreational marijuana taxes really ramped up – $116 million contributed to the state in six months last year – and before the legalization of sports betting statewide in September 2021.
Toss in a few billion extra dollars from the feds in COVID relief funds, and the state is looking Bezos-style wealthy, even as inflation bites residents hard.
To my way of thinking, checking the I Didn’t Pay Enough box is like seeing a family of homeless people in need seeking donations at a stoplight, reaching into your pocket and handing a few crumpled singles to the guy in the Porsche next to you. He was doing just fine, thanks.
At least one of these 849 people should sit for an interview to explain their thought process, and I want to be the guy. Then again, maybe a free meal isn’t much of an inducement to these folks.
How about we go out to eat, we chat, and you pay the check? Since all 849 of you clearly have more money than you know what to do with.
