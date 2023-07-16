‘Zero tolerance’ yields zero fireworks citations

Despite promises that it would take a “zero tolerance” approach to illegal fireworks this year, Mesa Police reported no citations were issued for the discharge or possession of illegal fireworks between June 27 and July 9.
A spokeswoman for Mesa PD said it was possible there might be citations yet to be entered into the system, but it was unlikely.
Mesa was one of at least two Valley communities promising a zero tolerance crackdown this year on fireworks violations with legal consequences for violators following widespread complaints of illegal aerial and booming fireworks in recent years.
The dynamite-like explosions of illegal mortar shells obtained across state borders or online have made a mockery of Arizona’s laws and threatened safety with structure fires and wildland blazes, critics say.
Avondale in the West Valley also announced a zero tolerance enforcement policy and set up a patrol on July 4 dedicated to enforcing fireworks violations.
In contrast to Mesa PD’s zero citations for the two weeks before and after the holiday, Avondale cops issued eight citations in just 10 hours on July 4, a spokesman told the Tribune.
The misdemeanor offense carries a maximum $1,000 fine.
Mesa City Council members had hoped actual consequences for some violators this year might send a message to the community.
Animal owners told the Tribune in June that illegal fireworks had turned the holiday into a nightmare as they tried to protect startled pets from escaping or harming themselves in the attempt.
“I do think as we start to do some enforcement it will make a big difference and word will spread through these neighborhoods, ‘Oh, the police are actually doing something now,’ so I really appreciate the enforcement efforts,” Councilwoman Julie Spilsbury said during a July 3 council study session.
Her remarks followed a presentation by Mesa PD Commander Jeff Cutler and Mesa Fire and Medical Deputy Chief Shawn Alexander.
Last year, Mesa PD said it handed out warnings to those lighting off illegal fireworks, but this year the department said it would take a different approach.
“We’re not giving warnings,” Community Action Officer Jason Flam told the Tribune before the holiday.
“If we see possession of illegal fireworks, we’re seizing that and citing,” Cutler promised Council, adding that police would be focused July 4 “mainly on enforcement.”
It’s not clear why no citations were issued.
“I don’t have a lot of other information except we don’t have any arrests or citations,” said Sgt. Jamey Cox. “(Police) get a lot of calls, even when they are legal fireworks. A lot of times there’s nothing for us to investigate.”
Councilman Mark Freeman said at the July 3 meeting that fireworks enforcement was “necessary,” given the impact on neighborhoods and the dangers posed by illegal fireworks.
In the weeks before the holiday, community action officers with Mesa PD tried to visit the top 50 suspected fireworks violators with cards clarifying the fireworks rules, and the statement, “It would be unfortunate if your holiday was ruined because of a criminal citation for an illegal fireworks display.”
The city also set up an email tip line so concerned citizens could alert the department to problem properties before the holiday.
Horse owner and Lehi Community Improvement Association President Marilyn Crosby said this holiday seemed tamer than past years in terms of illegal fireworks.
There were about seven people setting off fireworks in her neighborhood, she said, but they stopped by 9:30 p.m. or 10 p.m.
Crosby thought the public’s belief that police were cracking down made people less apprehensive to report issues.
“I know of several neighbors that were calling in and reporting,” she said.
“Illegal firework usage seemed to be lower in my district than in past years, especially late at night,” Spilsbury said in statement to the Tribune following a request for comment on the lack of citations.
“In general, for the City of Mesa, we received 89 calls for fireworks, with 22 of them canceled. That is an improvement from last year and I want to thank Mesa PD for all their efforts to educate the community on fireworks usage and keeping our residents safe.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.