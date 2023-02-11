Rideshare vehicles throughout Chicago promoted Arizona’s winter warmth and sunshine as part of Visit Mesa’s newest campaign to entice would-be visitors to book their spring vacations here.
All January long, Mesa’s destination marketing organization wrapped 20 rideshare cars with messages like: “Blizzards’ Exact Opposite,” “Let’s Work on That Winter Tan,” “Warm Up Your Life” and “Our Winter Layers: Sunscreen” in high-traffic areas and around Chicago landmarks such as Soldier Field and Navy Pier, and during sporting events.
Visit Mesa Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Michelle Streeter said they paired their call to Chicagoans to “warm up” with strong visuals of Arizona sunsets and that Mesa had an undeniable presence across the Windy City at the perfect time of year.
“This campaign allowed us to spread our message to a market that is familiar with what we offer in the winter and spring seasons,” Streeter said.
“We felt this was a great way to promote Mesa in advance of our first full season of MLB spring training in three years and a roster of signature events all season long.”
The car wrapping visual campaign was a first for Visit Mesa, which partnered with Carvertise to market the city on the vehicles. It was made possible with the Visit Arizona Initiative, a grant program managed by the Arizona Office of Tourism.
Passengers could learn more about Mesa at VisitMesa.com or using a QR code to book vacation deals to the city. Mesa’s latest promotional materials were inside the vehicle.
Visit Mesa also created a special website that directed online traffic to hotel deals, attraction passes and spring event information in Mesa. It expects to draw more than 5 million people to the site.
Visit Mesa has already tracked increases in tourist visits above 2019 levels, including year-end hotel performance in Mesa that reached 1.3 million room nights sold in 2022 – up 4.3% from the previous year.
Along with the 2022 occupancy rate 7.1% ahead of 2021, forecasts predict domestic leisure travel to be resilient in the months ahead.
According to the latest tracking study of American travelers, 92% have travel plans in the next six months, tied for the highest levels seen since the beginning of the pandemic.
Tourism Economics said pent-up demand and a continued prioritization of travel will endure into 2023.
Founded in 2012 by students at University of Delaware and headquartered in Wilmington, Carvertise has expanded to more than 40 cities across the U.S. and Canada including Hawaii.
In 2022, destination marketing organizations collectively invested more than $1.5 million with Carvertise to wrap and deploy fleets of Uber and Lyft vehicles.
To make an even bigger impression, many organizations have activated Carvertise’s “Swarm” feature, where branded cars congregate at major gatherings, such as sporting events and concerts, to elevate their advertising.
Carvertise Co-Founder Greg Star said that’s exactly what’s taking place in Phoenix for the Super Bowl and Waste Management Open with more than 200 wrapped cars hitting the road across the Valley.
With more than 3,000 cars wrapped across the country, Star predicts the upward trend to continue into 2023 and beyond.
According to a 2019 Nielsen out-of-home study, wrapped cars have proven to be the most effective and memorable form of transit advertising.
“Our travel partners tell us our branded cars are the most memorable advertising medium they’ve ever used,” Star said. “The tourism industry is coming back stronger than ever, and we’re excited by the role that Carvertise is playing in driving its rally.”
