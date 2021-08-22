The topic of water made quite a splash this week.
While monsoon storms pummeled Mesa, the federal government announced drought conditions at Lake Mead and the Colorado River will lead to significant cuts of Arizona water allocation.
Mesa officials stressed the cuts will not directly impact the city.
Mayor John Giles said the city saw this coming long ago.
“Mesa has long prepared for this reality, with careful planning, an ongoing educational campaign for our residents and a robust Water Shortage Management Plan,” Giles said.
Even so, some are wondering how a growing city that has been rolling out the welcome mat to water-guzzling data centers will deal with the potential of a dwindling water supply.
When City Council approved a development deal for a massive Facebook data center, Vice Mayor Jenn Duff was the lone voice of opposition.
“I cannot in good conscience approve this mega-data center using 1.4 million gallons per day,” Duff said, her voice cracking in emotion. “We already have seven or eight data centers in this area. Data Centers are not a responsible use of water and it’s time to stop and allow other forms of manufacturing and technology to infill.”
That was about two months before this week’s stunning declaration of the first-ever water shortage at Lake Mead, a reservoir on the Colorado River. After years of drought conditions, the Bureau of Reclamation said this week it will cut Arizona’s annual water from Lake Mead by 18 percent.
Hours before the announcement, the Mesa Water Department fired off its own press release about the water shortage and cuts to Arizona.
“The city of Mesa has anticipated this declaration based on current hydrology and months of speculation. Stage One shortage on the (Colorado) river does not affect supply to Mesa water customers,” it stated.
About 55 percent of Mesa’s water comes from the Colorado River/Lake Mead, delivered to the city via the Central Arizona Project. Salt River Project provides about 31 percent of Mesa’s water.
As water supplies are challenged
by droughts, Mesa’s demand for water has increased.
The current water use in Mesa is regularly published, but the city has not provided projected use figures to the Tribune. Asked for projections of commercial water use for the years 2022, 2023 and 2024, Weston Brown, a Mesa Water Department spokesman, referred to the 2018 Water Master Plan Update.
However, those years are not listed in the report – which was prepared before the development of the Elliot Tech Corridor in booming southeast Mesa.
Six national and international companies -- Comarch, based in Poland, EdgeCore, RagingWire/NTT, Apple, Google and most recently Facebook -- have signed development agreements to build data centers along the Elliot Road Tech Corridor.
Apple is the only data center in operation, with Google’s plans remaining a mystery. The others have started construction. Duff told the Tribune last week, “I have since learned we only have three of the data centers that use water. The others are air cooled.”
Even so, she added, “I still have concerns about data centers that use water for cooling in the desert. It is the most valuable resource we have in the desert.”
One big question: How much water will these huge data centers use?
“Data centers need a lot of water for cooling. They’re getting more efficient,” said Sarah Porter, director of ASU’s Kyl Center for Water Policy.
She is far from anti-data centers, noting, “Practically everything that is economic activity uses water. It’s not necessarily a question, ‘Is this a big water user or not?’It’s more what are the various benefits this commitment of water resources brings to the community.
“Every city should think about how it wants to use its water resources. That’s really what city councils are supposed to be doing,” Porter said.
Porter suggested a way to look at economic development is “What are the jobs per million gallons of water?
“The thing people don’t like about data centers is they use a lot of water, but they don’t tend to provide a huge number of jobs and the jobs they have don’t tend to be super high-paying.”
But Porter stressed it is up to each community to decide how to prioritize its resources.
“Mesa is a comparatively water-rich city,” she said, noting the allocations from CAP and SRP. “The people in Mesa have made the decision that using some of the allocation for data centers is a good thing.”
According to Melanie Roe, a Facebook spokeswoman, the Facebook data center in Eastmark will be a boon for Mesa.
“This data center will represent an $800 million investment, support 100-plus jobs in the data center and approximately 1,500 construction jobs at peak,” she said.
The centers that will line Elliot Road will be “farming data” on land that was once used to grow cotton and vegetables.
“It’s kind of interesting that we are losing agriculture – agriculture is losing its Colorado River water,” Porter mused. “But then in place of other ag are springing up data centers that are potentially fairly high water use.”
Facebook says it’s taking aggressive steps to mitigate its water use.
“Facebook is committed to restoring more water than the new data center will consume,” Roe said. “The company has invested in three water restoration projects that will together restore over 200 million gallons of water per year in the Colorado River and Salt River basins and will help provide greater water security for the entire state.”
According to Roe, “We do not have an estimated water use number for this data center.”
Roe provided a report showing water consumption in Facebook data centers (10 in the U.S., three in Europe) totaled 2.2 million cubic meters last year.
Roe said the Mesa data center is closest in size to the Facebook data center in Los Lunas, New Mexico, which used 140,000 cubic meters of water last year.
One cubic meter is the equivalent of about 264 gallons, so New Mexico’s center uses about 37 million gallons of water.
“Arizona is drier and hotter, so we do anticipate it will likely require more water,” Roe said of the Mesa operation.
‘Bring your own water’
As Porter noted, Mesa’s neighbor Chandler in 2015 passed an ordinance “that if a new, high-volume water user wants to come in ...that high-volume water user needs to get its own water.”
Mesa has a “bring your own water” ordinance governing high-water users, though it involves credits, as opposed to actual water.
As Giles put it, “Securing our water resources for residents and businesses is top priority, and our Large Customer Sustainable Water Allowance Ordinance protects Mesa’s water supplies from being compromised while allowing industries to bring economic development opportunities to Mesa.
“Large water users are held to their water budget and in some cases, they
are required to bring their own water,” Giles added.
In May, the city and developer Redale, which is building the data center for Facebook, signed a Sustainable Water Service Agreement for the 396 acres on East Elliot and South Ellsworth roads, where Facebook will operate.
“The project and property are anticipated to have a demand for water utility service that exceeds 500 kilogallons/day, water use that exceeds 550 acre-feet of water on an annual average basis and peak demand sufficient to require installation of an 8-inch or larger water meter or the equivalent in multiple meters,” the agreement stated.
An acre foot of water equals about 326,000 gallons, or enough water to cover an acre of land 1-foot deep, according to the Water Education Foundation. So Facebook’s projected water use would be the equivalent of a shallow pond on the property.
That’s just for the first phase, which entails construction and two buildings.
By the time the entire six-building data center is fully operational, water use is projected at 1,400 acre feet per year, according to the agreement.
As such, Mesa’s city code requires “the transfer of long-term storage credits to the city in order to maintain the water allowance….”
Water use history
According to Mesa’s 2018 water plan study, “The overall number of water accounts has increased since 1990, but the amount of water being used per account has been trending down ...The lower water use per account may be attributed to water conservation efforts, low-use landscaping techniques on new homes, and higher efficiency plumbing code changes with appliances and plumbing fixtures.”
According to the 2018 report, “Commercial accounts make up 8 percent
of the accounts but 33 percent of water consumption
Prolonged drought may result in reductions in SRP and/or CAP surface water deliveries. Such a reduction would impact both water resources and production infrastructure.
In drought years, a reduction in surface water supplies would be offset with increased groundwater pumping.
Projections show that if the City continues to bank an average of 5,000 acre-feet of long-term storage credits in years of normal supply, groundwater reserves will be available to offset significant reductions in surface water deliveries during drought years.
The potentially more difficult issue in times of drought is not the availability of back-up resources (i.e. groundwater credits), but rather the available production and pumping capacity of back-up facilities such as wells and transfer stations
Water use is typically highest in summer months.
City data shows commercial and residential water use measured in kilogallons; one kilogallon equals 1,000 gallons, so a million kilogallons is a billion gallons.
In July 2015, commercial users in Mesa consumed 1.09 million kilogallons, with residents using 1.42 million kilogallons.
In July 2020, commercial users here went through 1.24 million kilogallons, with residents drinking and washing their way through 1.57 million kilogallons.
This July, commercial use crept up to 1.3 million kilogallons, with residents still at 1.57 million kilogallons.
So, over the last six July’s, commercial water use increased by 19 percent, while residential water use increased by 10 percent.
For the entire year of 2015, Mesa went through 27 million kilogallons of water.
Last year, water use increased to
30.4 million kilogallons, roughly a 13 percent increase.
The “high water mark,” so to speak, in Mesa was August 2020, when commercial users went through 1.3 million kilogallons and residents 1.6 million kilogallons (both were just a few sips higher than August 2017).
In August 2015, commercial users went through 1.14 billion gallons while residents used 1.39 billion gallons of water. In five years, August commercial consumption increased by 14 percent, with residential consumption increasing by 15 percent.
Water credits
This week’s Mesa Water Department press release noted in anticipation of shortages and as one of many sustainable water management strategies, about two years ago the Mesa City Council approved the Large Customer Sustainable Water Allowance ordinance.
“This policy creates a water ‘budget’ for large water users who project their demand to be a half-million gallons or more of water per day. The ordinance requires these large users to stay within their water budgets and in some cases, they must bring their own water to the table – for example, in the form of long-term storage credits.”
But, when the Tribune asked the names of the companies that will use a half-million gallons or more of water per day, a water department spokesman said he could not answer.
“Due to customer privacy protocol we cannot give out any information about our customers,” Weston Brown said.
When asked to provide the number of gallons consumed by Mesa’s biggest users, without providing the name, Brown again declined to answer.
“We are not able to disclose individual customer utility information including customer usage,” he said. He said an Arizona law makes it “unlawful for a person to procure a public utility record in Arizona without the authorization of the customer to whom the record pertains.”
In its marketing material, the city pitches ample water as one of the benefits of the technology area where Facebook and others landed:
“Power, land, water, natural gas,
fiber, market access, quick entitlement process, Foreign Trade Zone – the
Elliot Road Technology Corridor has everything high-tech manufacturers need to get up and running fast at a
very competitive cost. Just ask Apple, which recently opened it’s $2 billion, 1.3-million-square-foot global command center in the Corridor... or EdgeCore, which just completed building phase
one of a 1.25-million-square-foot data center campus.”
Also, according to the pitch on the city’s economic development website, “Recently, the city has invested more than $150 million to construct the Signal Butte Water Treatment Plant, which has added an additional 24 million gallons per day of pumping capacity to the area.”
Duff, for one, is cynical about the water credit system.
“The water storage credits have been over-allocated. There’s been more water storage credits allocated than we have water. It’s an overdraft,” Duff said.
She said she fears the increased demand will lead to “more restrictions, higher prices, stretching our capacity for water.”
Water cut impacts
According to Arizona Farm Bureau President Stefanie Smallhouse, everyone in the state should be concerned about the water cuts.
“To ensure that food can continue to be safely and affordably produced in the west, significant investments in water infrastructure are needed,” she said.
And, she stressed, “Pinal County agriculture faces a dire reality. Beginning in 2022, farms in Central Arizona will lose access to nearly half of the water on which they now rely to grow food and fiber for Arizona’s families... surrounding communities will feel the ripple effects for years to come.”
The Lake Mead cuts dominated national news this week.
A Politico story quotes John Fleck, director of the University of New Mexico’s water resources program.
“I am concerned that we are not seeing leadership in the upper Colorado River basin that grasps the depth of the challenge that we face in terms of the need, as a broad basin community, to use less water for all our water users,” Fleck said.
“That’s politically difficult because you can get voted out of office for saying stuff like that, but that’s, I think, what leadership requires,” he said.
As ASU’s Porter told the Tribune, “There are a lot of difficult discussions going on. Asking questions about water and benefits to the community is more important than ever.”
Asked by the Tribune if the federal water cuts to central Arizona are a “warning sign” to Mesa, Giles didn’t hesitate
to answer.
“We take the Stage One Water Shortage on the Colorado River very seriously,” he said. “It’s not just a warning sign
for our city, it’s a call to action for our region and the states that depend on this water source.”
Porter also brought up an interesting point about the functions of data centers.
“We want to point our fingers at the data center... and yet we all use the services of a data center all the time. How many selfies do you have on the cloud you will never look at again?
“Stuff on the cloud is being maintained in data centers.”
Her suggestion:
“Delete selfies – save water.”
