In the heat of summer, one East Valley business hopes to bottle up donations for senior citizens.
In March 2019, John and Ganeen Harstick, and Trevor Keeling, purchased Always Best Care of Scottsdale and expanded the senior care business into Mesa and Apache Junction.
Now, they’re looking for help in providing bottled water to needy seniors – but with an online twist.
“Seniors in our community are struggling right now with the effects of inflation and low-quality tap water in many areas,” Ganeen Harstick said. “Add in the oppressive heat, and they are very vulnerable to becoming dehydrated.”
Through Sept. 1, the company is hosting a bottled water drive online and then deliver those donated cases of water directly to the Superstition Community Food Bank.
The donated cases of water will be for use at the food bank’s four hydration stations located throughout East Mesa.
Harstick said this is the first time they’ve tried something like this and decided in light of the pandemic, they wanted to provide a no-contact method of donation.
“We were trying something new so that people had the opportunity to give without having to go to the store,” Harstick said.
Harstick said the idea also simplifies the donation process.
“A lot of people don’t have time to go out to purchase cases, take it to a drop off station,” Harstick said. “And then those people have to take it and deliver it to the community of support.”
Starting at $14.99, you can purchase two 24-count cases of Nestle Pure Life Purified bottled water on the YouGiveGoods.com website.
They also have an option to donate four cases of water for $29.99 and 12 cases of water for $89.99, according to the website.
Harstick said every purchase comes with a digital receipt for your tax-deductible donation.
Harstick said she and her partners wanted to help a more localized charity but would eventually love to expand this effort across the Valley.
“It’s a smaller food bank that may not have the availability to some of the other donations that are out there for some of the larger food banks,” Harstick said.
Superstition Food Bank Executive Director Erik Arriola said this time of inflation and economic downturn has created a greater need for goods and donations.
“Our numbers are going up daily,” Arriola said.
While he only started as the executive director just three months ago, Arriola said he’s already experienced the tremendous need that exist in the area.
He said on his first day the food bank broke a record by filling 295 request and has only watched that increase.
Arriola said the food bank serves a wide range of demographics that come from as far west as Phoenix and as far east as Superior.
“People that were barely making it before aren’t making it now,” Arriola said.
According to the website, the current tally sits at 18 donations out of the 100 set as the goal, but Harstick said they would love to get about 1,000 donations this year.
“Our whole goal is just to be a part of the community, be in the community and to support wherever we can,” Harstick said.
For more information or to donate: yougivegoods.com/abc-mesa-waterdrive2022
