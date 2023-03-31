Under the barn at Council member Mark Freeman’s north Mesa farm last week, an impressive showing of Arizona dignitaries rubbed shoulders with over 100 guests who lined up for servings of potatoes, sausage, eggs and coffee with Arizona-made milk and cream as part of the annual Farm-City Breakfast.
The event by the Maricopa County Farm Bureau and the University of Arizona Cooperative Extension aims to promote understanding between farmers and urban residents.
This year’s event was particularly meaningful as low water levels in the Colorado River reservoirs pose an unprecedented threat to Arizona’s share of water.
Members of the Farm Bureau said it was more important than ever to bridge growing divides in the state between cities and farms – food producers and consumers.
The Freemans have hosted the event for some 17 years, and in many ways it’s the perfect place for a summit between farmers and urban leaders: a working alfalfa farm in the midst of the city.
Speakers included District 2 Supervisor Thomas Galvin, U.S. Congressman Greg Stanton, Maricopa County Assessor Eddie Cook and Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone.
The president of the MCFB Rick Evans said the purpose of the morning was for farmers and city dwellers to mingle, bond and “talk about concerns on both sides of the table.”
Evans lamented in opening remarks that the growing urbanization in Arizona, which has propelled Maricopa County to the fourth-most populous county in the United States, is creating a disconnect between Arizona’s farmers and their urban neighbors.
One of the overarching messages from Evans and others at the breakfast was: don’t demonize agriculture for its water use.
With agriculture accounting for almost three-fourths of Arizona’s annual water consumption, some eyes in the West drift in farmers’ direction when looking for water savings.
But Arizona agriculture is a multi-billion dollar industry, and it feeds Arizona cities and the nation, Evans and others argued.
The farmers had an even more specific message for cities: Don’t demonize alfalfa.
This high-protein plant in the legume family is a super-food for cows producing dairy products, one of Arizona’s most valuable agricultural commodities.
The crop, which grows well in Arizona, has the nutrients to power milk production in cows.
In 2022, the U.S. Department of Agriculture named alfalfa the nation’s most valuable plant crop.
As they ate, guests could look out at an alfalfa field at the Freeman farm, and attendees walked past a tent offering green “I (heart) alfalfa” T-shirts.
The shirts are part of a fundraiser for a marketing campaign in Maricopa County to promote the benefits of alfalfa production.
“If you’re enjoying this breakfast, it wouldn’t be on the table without alfalfa,” MCFB Executive Director Erin Kuiper told breakfast guests.
Many of the isolated agriculture fields in Mesa are planted in alfalfa, such as the fields west of A.T. Still University that earlier this year the city approved to be converted to an industrial park.
Alfalfa has been commanding strong prices on the market, and MCFB First Vice President Nicholas Kenny said alfalfa has been a “profitable and stable” crop for Arizona farmers.
But Kenny said the agriculture community is feeling like alfalfa is under attack as it has been branded a “thirsty” crop.
A 2003 study by the University of Arizona found that alfalfa used more water per acre than any other crop in Arizona, ahead of nuts and corn, which came in second and third, respectively.
But proponents of alfalfa say the crop uses more water because it is so productive and can be grown year-round – not because it is unsuited for the climate.
Kenny said that an alfalfa field can be harvested up to 10 times in one year in Arizona’s desert climate, compared to two or three harvests in other parts of the country.
Kenny told attendees that restrictions on alfalfa production would hurt farmers and would also be an ineffective way to address drought issues.
Among a litany of virtues, he said alfalfa pulls nitrogen from the air, so it requires less fertilizer than other crops.
And there are ways to reduce alfalfa water consumption other than replacing it, he said. They include reducing production in the summer when water demand is highest, and then ramping up production the rest of the year.
