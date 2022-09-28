On the first day of fall, volunteers look to prevent them.
Mesa Fire & Medical Department with more than 50 volunteers gathered Sept. 22 at the Sundial 55+ community located at 2121 N. Center St. to install dozens of grab bars and smoke alarms for residents – a gesture that many welcomed with open arms.
“This is absolutely a godsend,” Phyllis Akins said.
Akins, 87, has lived in the community for three years and said she experienced a fall six months ago.
Three volunteers installed grab bars at doorways in her mobile home at Akins’ requests.
“I don’t have good balance,” Akins said. “My problem is my back.”
In 2021, Mesa Fire reportedly responded to 125 emergency calls for service within the Sundial community - including 39 classified as fall-related.
Christine Castaneda, 67, unfortunately, represents one of those fall stats, but now, she’s back to walking her dog just fine.
At 4:30 a.m., Castaneda said she prepared to leave for work and started walking down the stairs to her car carrying several items in her hands.
In a split second, Castaneda said she felt the trash bag in her hand snag on her metal stairway and in the next moment she knew something didn’t feel right.
“I knew something was wrong because I couldn’t move the back part of my body,” Castaneda said.
Fortunately, Castaneda said, she had her cell phone on her and Mesa fire promptly arrived to whisk her away for emergency surgery.
Though Castaneda had a rod placed in her femur and still feels some radiating pain, she still had the strength to walk her dog that last week.
Castaneda said she’s learned not to carry too many items up and down stairs.
“I watch everywhere I step,” Castaneda said. “And I make sure that I pick up both my feet.”
Castaneda also said she appreciates the help Mesa Fire has brought to the community, a welcomed sight never before seen.
“I’ve never seen that in a different community but this one seems to have great help,” Castaneda said.
Mesa Fire & Medical Department Assistant Fire Chief Forrest Smith said efforts like this help send the message that the department will do its best to bring a collaborative community effort to prevent life-altering situations from taking place.
Smith has served as a firefighter for 24 years and said these life-altering injuries—hip injuries and broken femurs—at best rob older adults of their independence and at worst can have fatal results.
“If we can prevent these types of injuries of course we can alter some of those outcomes that could lead to that could be fatal for some individuals,” Smith said.
But Forrest said the collaboration with the whole community for the same end goal – decrease or at least mitigate injuries – that makes events like this possible.
“We can’t do this by ourselves,” Smith said. “So having these community partners and these organizations on board and of course residents that are open to it, that means a lot.”
That collaboration starts with a cooperative management and Cecilia McDermott said these efforts by the fire department and the community mean the most to her and her residents.
“We are very excited to have them come into the park to be able to help the residents,” McDermott said. “It’s top of the line important for safety reasons.”
McDermott has managed the community for the past seven years and said she’s witnessed a simple fall cascade into more serious health conditions including strokes.
“It’s just really important that they have the safety measures in place to help them get around into their home,” McDermott said.
Home Depot donated the 74 grab bars and the time to install them and with installing 40 smoke alarms, provided by the Arizona Burn Foundation.
George Page, store manager for Home Depot store 473, said the East Valley district comprised of 10 stores donated about 120 grab bars altogether.
Besides an aggressive Chihuahua and grab bar installation in tile surfaces, Page said the efforts went well and remain a major part of the store’s reciprocity with the community.
“We give back to the community that shops our stores, and we’re very excited to do that,” Page said. “And we not only do it for senior citizens, but also veterans, very important to the culture of our company.”
