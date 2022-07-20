Space tourism company Virgin Galactic last week said it is planning a “final assembly manufacturing facility” at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport’s Gateway Executive Park near Sossaman and Ray roads.
Virgin said in the release that its Mesa facility would assemble the next-generation of Virgin’s six-person spaceships, which are carried up to 50,000 feet below a jet-powered “mothership” before detaching and blasting to the edge of space with rocket power.
At that point, space tourists inside the cabin who have paid $450,000 for tickets can unbuckle and experience about four minutes of weightlessness while gazing down at Earth below.
The company announced earlier this year that it plans to begin commercial spaceflights from its New Mexico “spaceport” in early 2023.
According to Virgin’s Thursday announcement, the company’s Mesa facility is already under construction and is expected to be fully operational by late 2023.
“We’re thrilled to expand into the greater Phoenix area, which is home to outstanding aerospace talent – and we look forward to growing our team and fleet at our new facility,” Virgin Galactic CEO Michael Colglazier said in the announcement.
The new facility is part of Virgin Galactic’s efforts to scale up its space tourism model. In Virgin’s quest to eventually launch 400 space flights a year from its spaceport, it needs many more vehicles, as each spaceship can only fly once per week.
Plane spotters take note: Virgin’s completed spaceships – up to six per year – will be ferried from Mesa to New Mexico below Virgin Galactic’s twin fuselage mothership, likely to be a novel sight in the skies over Mesa.
“This is a huge, huge win for Gateway,” PMGA Director of Communications and Government Relations Ryan Smith said. “It’s manufacturing, it’s one more addition to the growing list of worldwide-recognized companies that are coming to Gateway.”
Smith said the airport only found out recently that the space tourism company had leased the manufacturing space under construction.
“We’re always talking with lots of different users that are interested in coming here,” he said. “Sometimes we know their names, and sometimes they have code names.”
The announcement was greeted with excitement from city leaders.
“Welcome to our city, Virgin Galactic,” Mayor John Giles wrote on social media. “You’ll be right at home with innovative companies choosing to locate at Gateway Airport.”
